Diddy’s accuser names his son Justin Combs in spine-chilling group assault claim

In addition to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, his son Justin Dior Combs has also been accused in a shocking gang-rape case

  • by Web Desk
  • |

In a chilling new update, Diddy’s accuser has named his son, Justin Dior Combs, in a “brutal” gang-rape allegation.

On Thursday, June 26, Page Six shared a shocking news, reporting that the disgraced American rapper’s 31-year-old son has been accused of luring a Louisiana woman to Los Angeles to be gang-raped by his dad Diddy and two other unidentified men.

In the lawsuit, the woman alleged that in 2017, she met Justin on Snapchat, where he asked her for private snaps, to which she agreed.

The influencer then convinced her to travel with him to California by offering her work in the entertainment industry using the I’ll Be Missing You rapper’s connections.

Upon reaching California, the unnamed woman was picked up by a driver, who dropper her at a Beverly Hills home, where she stayed with Justin on the first night.

In the filing, the accuser went on to claim that the rapper’s son locked her up in the home for a couple of days before she was assaulted by several men, including Sean Diddy Combs.

Furthermore, the woman alleged that on one of the days, she was given alcohol, pills and weed, following which three “masked men” arrived at the residence, including Sean Combs, who gang raped her.

Sharing how she identified that one of the individuals behind the mask was Diddy, the woman claimed that Justin called him “pops,” through which she understood it’s the rapper.

After dragging her to a bedroom, she was told, “You better let this happen. Or else,” following which the assault, which the woman described as a “brutal gang-rape” occurred from late Saturday night to around mid-afternoon on Sunday.

Notably, Sean Diddy Combs has denied the accusations.

