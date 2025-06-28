Lisa Kudrow revives her iconic role for highly anticipated final season

'No Good Deed' star confirmed the news herself in a statement that she’s returning to the final season

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Lisa Kudrow revives her iconic role for highly anticipated final season
 Lisa Kudrow revives her iconic role for highly anticipated final season

Friends star Lisa Kudrow has delighted viewers by announcing the return of one of her most beloved TV characters for a highly-anticipated final season.

On Friday, the No Good Deed star confirmed the news herself in a statement that she’s returning to The Comeback final season.

She will mark her return with the show's co-creator Michael Patrick King, who is currently busy for And Just Like That.

“Valerie Cherish has found her way back to the current television landscape. Neither of us are surprised she did,” Kudrow and Michael Patrick King said in a statement.

HBO's Amy Gravitt added: “No matter what the industry throws at her, Valerie Cherish is a survivor.”

Gravitt mentioned, “On the 20th anniversary of her debut, Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow have brilliantly scripted her return to HBO, and we can’t wait to see that.”

To note, Kudrow reprises her character on The Comeback 11 years after season two wrapped.

The Comeback season 3 is set to return to HBO and HBO Max in 2026.

Lisa and King have had ongoing conversations about a third season, with the understanding that it wouldn't be produced until King completed his commitments to AJLT.

Within the series, the first season showcased a reality show that shared its title, The Comeback.

The second season, in contrast, is framed as recovered footage filmed by a camera crew Valerie had commissioned.

Read more : Entertainment
Kim Kardashian reveals Khloé's sweet nickname in heartfelt 41st birthday post
Kim Kardashian reveals Khloé's sweet nickname in heartfelt 41st birthday post
The SKIMS founder paid a heartfelt birthday tribute to her youngest sister, Khloé Kardashian, on Instagram
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky dazzle with glamorous Paris appearance
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky dazzle with glamorous Paris appearance
'Diamonds' singer and the 'Praise the Lord' rapper spotted together to attend Paris Fashion Week
Katy Perry drops photo with special companion after Orlando Bloom split
Katy Perry drops photo with special companion after Orlando Bloom split
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry began dating each other in 2016
Miley Cyrus drops 'Something Beautiful' visual film with emotional message
Miley Cyrus drops 'Something Beautiful' visual film with emotional message
The 'Flowers' crooner's new visual film, 'Something Beautiful' was premiered on Friday
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's split sparks viral 'Rosé Curse' theory among fans
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's split sparks viral 'Rosé Curse' theory among fans
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had parted their ways after nine years together
Millie Bobby Brown drops BTS glimpses of highly-anticipated 'Enola Holmes 3'
Millie Bobby Brown drops BTS glimpses of highly-anticipated 'Enola Holmes 3'
'Enola Holmes 3' is expected to release across theatres next year
Khloé Kardashian warmly returns Kourtney’s birthday love with sweet reply
Khloé Kardashian warmly returns Kourtney’s birthday love with sweet reply
Kourtney Kardashian shared a loving tribute to ring in sister, Khloé Kardashian’s 41st birthday
Travis Kelce finally names his favourite Taylor Swift track
Travis Kelce finally names his favourite Taylor Swift track
The NFL star shared his favourite song from the 'Lover' crooner’s hit album 'The Tortured Poets Department'
Kim Kardashian, Khloé glam up for Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez’s pre-wedding party
Kim Kardashian, Khloé glam up for Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez’s pre-wedding party
The Kardashian sisters, Kim and Khloé, lit up the star-studded party of Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez with their head-turning looks
Orlando Bloom enjoys Jeff Bezos, Lauren's pre-wedding bash with mystery girl
Orlando Bloom enjoys Jeff Bezos, Lauren's pre-wedding bash with mystery girl
The 'Troy' actor arrived in Venice to attend the destination wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez
Kris Jenner lovingly celebrates Khloé Kardashian’s 41st: ‘my greatest gift’
Kris Jenner lovingly celebrates Khloé Kardashian’s 41st: ‘my greatest gift’
‘The Kardashians’ alum, Khloé Kardashian, rings in her 41st birthday today, on June 27, 2025
David Beckham’s shocking health scare: Details of painful injury revealed
David Beckham’s shocking health scare: Details of painful injury revealed
David Beckham ends up in hospital for urgent operation after suffering from a mysterious injury