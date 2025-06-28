 Lisa Kudrow revives her iconic role for highly anticipated final season

Friends star Lisa Kudrow has delighted viewers by announcing the return of one of her most beloved TV characters for a highly-anticipated final season.
On Friday, the No Good Deed star confirmed the news herself in a statement that she’s returning to The Comeback final season.
She will mark her return with the show's co-creator Michael Patrick King, who is currently busy for And Just Like That.
“Valerie Cherish has found her way back to the current television landscape. Neither of us are surprised she did,” Kudrow and Michael Patrick King said in a statement.
HBO's Amy Gravitt added: “No matter what the industry throws at her, Valerie Cherish is a survivor.”
Gravitt mentioned, “On the 20th anniversary of her debut, Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow have brilliantly scripted her return to HBO, and we can’t wait to see that.”
To note, Kudrow reprises her character on The Comeback 11 years after season two wrapped.
The Comeback season 3 is set to return to HBO and HBO Max in 2026.
Lisa and King have had ongoing conversations about a third season, with the understanding that it wouldn't be produced until King completed his commitments to AJLT.
Within the series, the first season showcased a reality show that shared its title, The Comeback.
The second season, in contrast, is framed as recovered footage filmed by a camera crew Valerie had commissioned.