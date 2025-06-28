Gemini Scheduled Actions rolls out to Android, iOS, and web

Google has finally launched Scheduled Actions for Gemini on Android, iOS, and the web, allowing users to “plan ahead for future and recurring tasks.”
The launch comes following the announcement of this feature earlier this month.
Scheduled Actions allows users to command run at a particular time, day, date, or after an event.
To set one up, “provide details about when and how often you want to schedule the action” in the prompt.
Gemini will automatically allow the Scheduled Action.
Here’s how to access it:
Android and iOS:
First launch the profile menu > Scheduled actions
Web:
Go to Side panel > Settings & help — gemini.google.com/scheduled
This latest feature will allow you to Pause/Resume or Delete, while the web variant offers an improved editor that renames, changes the prompt/instruction, and schedules daily, weekly, or monthly.
Your prompt will operate within an hour of the selected time
Currently, Gemini users can have up to 10 Scheduled Actions active. You can easily use them to collect market information or create the latest workout routines, ensuring a seamless and intuitive user experience.
Availability
This feature is only accessible to “qualifying Google Workspace business and education plans” and Google AI Pro, AI Ultra subscribers.