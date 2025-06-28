Gemini Scheduled Actions rolls out to Android, iOS, and web

Gemini Scheduled Actions now available to Google AI Pro, AI Ultra subscribers or eligible Google Workspace plan

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Gemini Scheduled Actions rolls out to Android, iOS, and web
Gemini Scheduled Actions rolls out to Android, iOS, and web

Google has finally launched Scheduled Actions for Gemini on Android, iOS, and the web, allowing users to “plan ahead for future and recurring tasks.”

The launch comes following the announcement of this feature earlier this month.

Scheduled Actions allows users to command run at a particular time, day, date, or after an event.

To set one up, “provide details about when and how often you want to schedule the action” in the prompt.

Gemini will automatically allow the Scheduled Action.

Here’s how to access it:

Android and iOS:

First launch the profile menu > Scheduled actions

Web:

Go to Side panel > Settings & help — gemini.google.com/scheduled

This latest feature will allow you to Pause/Resume or Delete, while the web variant offers an improved editor that renames, changes the prompt/instruction, and schedules daily, weekly, or monthly.

Your prompt will operate within an hour of the selected time

Currently, Gemini users can have up to 10 Scheduled Actions active. You can easily use them to collect market information or create the latest workout routines, ensuring a seamless and intuitive user experience.

Availability 

This feature is only accessible to “qualifying Google Workspace business and education plans” and Google AI Pro, AI Ultra subscribers.

Read more : Sci-Tech
TikTok experiments it's own variant of Instagram’s ‘broadcast channels’
TikTok experiments it's own variant of Instagram’s ‘broadcast channels’
With this feature, TikTok aims to enable creators and brands to share updates and behind-the-scenes content
Meta negotiates acquisition of voice cloning startup Play AI: Report
Meta negotiates acquisition of voice cloning startup Play AI: Report
This move follows Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s wider push to expedite Meta’s AI strategy
Google Photos brings significant update to ‘Ask Photos’ feature with AI
Google Photos brings significant update to ‘Ask Photos’ feature with AI
Google also announced the roll out of the best of Photos’ classic search feature into Ask Photos
Google releases Doppl app for AI-powered outfit try-ons
Google releases Doppl app for AI-powered outfit try-ons
Doppl app is currently accessible on iOS and Android across the US
YouTube introduces AI Overviews-like search results feature
YouTube introduces AI Overviews-like search results feature
YouTube's assistant-like feature offers video summaries, content suggestions, and academic quizzes,
Instagram brings custom colours and emojis to notes
Instagram brings custom colours and emojis to notes
Meta-owned Instagram’s latest update is currently available to users worldwide
Google introduces Gemini CLI to developers’ terminals for free
Google introduces Gemini CLI to developers’ terminals for free
Gemini CLI offers a usage limit of up to 60 model requests per minute and 1,000 requests on per day basis
WhatsApp rolls out Meta’s AI-powered summaries feature
WhatsApp rolls out Meta’s AI-powered summaries feature
WhatsApp's latest feature is currently available in the US with English language support
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max release date, new features tipped
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max release date, new features tipped
Apple is rumoured to raise the RAM to 12 GB in the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max, coupled with the A19 Pro chip
Ax-4 mission: India sends first astronaut to space in 41 years
Ax-4 mission: India sends first astronaut to space in 41 years
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Shubhanshu Shukla, mentioning he carries the hopes of 1.4 billion Indians
Poco F7 unveiled globally with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, and more
Poco F7 unveiled globally with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, and more
The Poco F7 is available in three tantalising hues, including Black, White, and a special Snapdragon-themed Cyber Silver
ElevenLabs launches the latest stand-alone voice-generation app
ElevenLabs launches the latest stand-alone voice-generation app
ElevenLabs aims to launch a comprehensive suite of features, including speech-to-text and a conversational AI agent tool soon