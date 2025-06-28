Timothée Chalamet eyed for James Bond as 'Dune' director enters '007' Reboot

Timothée Chalamet is reportedly being eyed for the iconic role of James Bond as Dune director Denis Villeneuve emerges as a frontrunner to helm the next 007 installment.
The Dune star is seemingly casted as James Bond as Villeneuve is considering casting him in his first ever James Bond film.
As per a report, the acclaimed director has been tapped to lead the next chapter in the iconic 007 series, marking a new era following Amazon’s $8.5 billion takeover of MGM and the exit of veteran producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.
With two Oscar nominations to his name, Chalamet has become an even more likely pick following the latest development.
However, a source insisted that “an American actor will not play Bond.”
“Timothée Chalamet could be a part of a future Bond film, but in no way shape or form will he be James Bond,” the insider told DailyMail.com.
They added, “An American actor will not play Bond, it is not going to happen, so that leaves Timothée out of the running for the lead.”
Since 2021 No Time to Die, there hasn't been a new 007 film.
This new update came after a statement released in February revealed that Broccoli and Wilson will “remain co-owners of the franchise” but that Amazon MGM Studios “will gain creative control.”