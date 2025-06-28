Timothée Chalamet eyed for James Bond as 'Dune' director enters '007' Reboot

Denis Villeneuve has been tapped to lead the next chapter in the iconic '007' series

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Timothée Chalamet eyed for James Bond as Dune director enters 007 Reboot

Timothée Chalamet is reportedly being eyed for the iconic role of James Bond as Dune director Denis Villeneuve emerges as a frontrunner to helm the next 007 installment.

The Dune star is seemingly casted as James Bond as Villeneuve is considering casting him in his first ever James Bond film.

As per a report, the acclaimed director has been tapped to lead the next chapter in the iconic 007 series, marking a new era following Amazon’s $8.5 billion takeover of MGM and the exit of veteran producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

With two Oscar nominations to his name, Chalamet has become an even more likely pick following the latest development.

However, a source insisted that “an American actor will not play Bond.”

“Timothée Chalamet could be a part of a future Bond film, but in no way shape or form will he be James Bond,” the insider told DailyMail.com.

They added, “An American actor will not play Bond, it is not going to happen, so that leaves Timothée out of the running for the lead.”

Since 2021 No Time to Die, there hasn't been a new 007 film.

This new update came after a statement released in February revealed that Broccoli and Wilson will “remain co-owners of the franchise” but that Amazon MGM Studios “will gain creative control.”

Read more : Entertainment
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce groove to 'Love Story' at Tight End concert
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce groove to 'Love Story' at Tight End concert
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift made red carpet debut at Tight End University's opening night ceremony earlier this week
Kim, Khloé Kardashian bow out early from Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez’s wedding
Kim, Khloé Kardashian bow out early from Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez’s wedding
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez exchanged the vows on Friday, June 27
Niall Horan, Shawn Mendes cheer Lewis Capaldi’s triumphant return to stage
Niall Horan, Shawn Mendes cheer Lewis Capaldi’s triumphant return to stage
Lewis Capaldi made a comeback at Glastonbury 2025, two years after Tourette symptoms forced him to leave mid-performance
Gracie Abrams debuts new unreleased track at 2025 Glastonbury Festival
Gracie Abrams debuts new unreleased track at 2025 Glastonbury Festival
Gracie Abrams delivered spectacular music performance at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival on Friday
Shakira cracks hilarious joke as she celebrates ‘packed’ stadium in San Diego
Shakira cracks hilarious joke as she celebrates ‘packed’ stadium in San Diego
The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour hitmaker performed a thrilling concert in San Diego on Thursday
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ twins tear up as they exit court during final trial phase
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ twins tear up as they exit court during final trial phase
Diddy shares twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie Combs with his late ex Kim Porter
Sydney Sweeney brings Hollywood glam to Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos’ wedding
Sydney Sweeney brings Hollywood glam to Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos’ wedding
The ‘Euphoria’ starlet glows in pink at the star-studded wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Venice, Italy
Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo surprise fans with spectacular BST Hyde Park collab
Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo surprise fans with spectacular BST Hyde Park collab
The ‘Sapphire’ hitmaker gushes over the ‘Drivers License’ songstress after joining her on stage at BST Hyde Park 2025
Rihanna, son Riot serve family goals at A$AP Rocky's Paris Fashion Show
Rihanna, son Riot serve family goals at A$AP Rocky's Paris Fashion Show
Rihanna, who is currently pregnant with her third baby, shares two sons,RZA and Riot with partner A$AP Rocky
Lisa Kudrow revives her iconic role for highly anticipated final season
Lisa Kudrow revives her iconic role for highly anticipated final season
'No Good Deed' star confirmed the news herself in a statement that she’s returning to the final season
Kim Kardashian reveals Khloé's sweet nickname in heartfelt 41st birthday post
Kim Kardashian reveals Khloé's sweet nickname in heartfelt 41st birthday post
The SKIMS founder paid a heartfelt birthday tribute to her youngest sister, Khloé Kardashian, on Instagram
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky dazzle with glamorous Paris appearance
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky dazzle with glamorous Paris appearance
'Diamonds' singer and the 'Praise the Lord' rapper spotted together to attend Paris Fashion Week