Kate Middleton set to make first public appearance after skipping Royal Ascot

The Princess of Wales did not attend the 2025 Royal Ascot due to health issues

Kate Middleton set to make first public appearance after skipping Royal Ascot
Kate Middleton set to make first public appearance after skipping Royal Ascot 

Kate Middleton is reportedly set to make her first appearance since her noticeable appearance at 2025 Royal Ascot.

According to GB News, the Princess of Wales is expected to attend this year’s Wimbledon Championship tournament, as she has officially returned to her royal engagements.

In addition to the future Queen, the Duchess of Gloucester will also attend the eighth day of the tournament and will also witness the upcoming semi-finals on July 11.

Who will accompany Kate Middleton for upcoming Wimbledon Championship?

The Duke of Gloucester, Prince Richard’s life partner, Brigitte, has been serving as Honorary President of the Lawn Tennis Association for several years and will take place in the royal box for both events.

However, it remains unclear whether the future King and the Prince of Wales will accompany his wife during her upcoming royal visit.

While, Kate will make this year’s appearance as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, a position she has held since 2016.

According to royal insiders, the 43-year-old British Royal Family member is "Very likely to attend the tennis tournament in the next two weeks."

Her anticipated Wimbledon appearance would highlight her ongoing commitment to patronage whilst maintaining limited public engagements due to her health issues.

This update comes after Kate Middleton notably skipped the 2025 Royal Ascot at the last minute on June 18.

The Princess of Wales was set to attend the key royal event alongside Prince William, but an official list revealing which royal family members would be in the daily processional was quickly changed and Kate’s name was removed.

As of now, neither Kate Middleton nor Prince William have confirmed the reason for her absence. 

Wimbledon Championship 2025:  

The Wimbledon Championship ceremony schedule for June 30th. 

Read more : Royal
Prince Harry opens up about ‘personal evolution’ after Charles poked fun at him
Prince Harry opens up about ‘personal evolution’ after Charles poked fun at him
King Charles took a vile dig at Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s controversial pregnancy dance video
Prince William releases first statement after King Charles' fresh olive branch to Harry
Prince William releases first statement after King Charles' fresh olive branch to Harry
King Charles hopes reconciliation with the Duke of Sussex and eager to build a stronger bond with his kids
King Charles shares emotional message after taking big step for Prince Harry
King Charles shares emotional message after taking big step for Prince Harry
Buckingham Palace releases big statement after King Charles' clears his feelings for Harry and Meghan
Kate Middleton, Prince William mark Armed Forces Day with delightful video
Kate Middleton, Prince William mark Armed Forces Day with delightful video
The Prince and Princess of Wales extend their heartfelt gratitude to Britain’s military community on the special day
Queen Rania marks Prince Hussein’s 31st birthday with heart-melting snap: See
Queen Rania marks Prince Hussein’s 31st birthday with heart-melting snap: See
Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan celebrates his 31st birthday today on June 28, 2025
King Charles gives Prince Harry sigh of relief with emotional decision
King Charles gives Prince Harry sigh of relief with emotional decision
Buckingham Palace discloses King Charles heartfelt desire for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry ‘regrets’ major life decision as US move turns into ‘huge mistake’
Prince Harry ‘regrets’ major life decision as US move turns into ‘huge mistake’
The Duke of Sussex is questioning his choice as he watches Royal Family ‘so happy’ while his life in the US becomes his major regret
Prince William makes powerful move to champion humanitarian cause
Prince William makes powerful move to champion humanitarian cause
The Prince of Wales, Prince William, supports humanitarian efforts with a bold new step
Crown Princess Mette-Marit son hit with new charges after multiple arrests
Crown Princess Mette-Marit son hit with new charges after multiple arrests
Marius Borg Høiby has been charged with a series of serious offenses including rape
Prince Harry takes stage in NYC to detail his 'Archewell' journey
Prince Harry takes stage in NYC to detail his 'Archewell' journey
The Duke of Sussex stepped out in N.Y.C. at the 2025 NEXUS Global Summit
Lady Louise breaks cover with Duchess Sophie after skipping multiple royal events
Lady Louise breaks cover with Duchess Sophie after skipping multiple royal events
Lady Louise’s latest appearance came after she was notably absent from the Trooping the Colour parade
Sarah Ferguson connects with young leaders at 2025 London Climate Week
Sarah Ferguson connects with young leaders at 2025 London Climate Week
The Duchess of York attended the 2025 London Climate Week on Friday