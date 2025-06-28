Kate Middleton set to make first public appearance after skipping Royal Ascot 

Kate Middleton is reportedly set to make her first appearance since her noticeable appearance at 2025 Royal Ascot.
According to GB News, the Princess of Wales is expected to attend this year’s Wimbledon Championship tournament, as she has officially returned to her royal engagements.
In addition to the future Queen, the Duchess of Gloucester will also attend the eighth day of the tournament and will also witness the upcoming semi-finals on July 11.
Who will accompany Kate Middleton for upcoming Wimbledon Championship?
The Duke of Gloucester, Prince Richard’s life partner, Brigitte, has been serving as Honorary President of the Lawn Tennis Association for several years and will take place in the royal box for both events.
However, it remains unclear whether the future King and the Prince of Wales will accompany his wife during her upcoming royal visit.
While, Kate will make this year’s appearance as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, a position she has held since 2016.
According to royal insiders, the 43-year-old British Royal Family member is "Very likely to attend the tennis tournament in the next two weeks."
Her anticipated Wimbledon appearance would highlight her ongoing commitment to patronage whilst maintaining limited public engagements due to her health issues.
This update comes after Kate Middleton notably skipped the 2025 Royal Ascot at the last minute on June 18.
The Princess of Wales was set to attend the key royal event alongside Prince William, but an official list revealing which royal family members would be in the daily processional was quickly changed and Kate’s name was removed.
As of now, neither Kate Middleton nor Prince William have confirmed the reason for her absence.
Wimbledon Championship 2025:
The Wimbledon Championship ceremony schedule for June 30th.