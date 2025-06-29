Gracie Abrams shares exclusive glimpses of her 2025 Glastonbury performance

The 'That's So True' hitmaker delivered electrifying performance at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival this week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Gracie Abrams dropped stunning photos from her recent musical performance at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival.

The That's So True crooner took to her Instagram handle on June 29th, Sunday, to share a series of snaps from her concert at the Worthy Farm in Pilton, which took place on Friday, June 27th. 

Abrams, who also stunned her fans by delivering an unreleased song from her upcoming music album at the festival, looked gorgeous in a red outfit she opted for her performance. 

The 25-year-old pop star wore a full-sleeved red gown, which she paired with matching heels and a scarf.

She also expressed heartfelt gratitude to her fans for making her performance a success, writing a caption, "Glastonbury just thank you so much. I will never stop pinching myself that we got to do this. All by @abbywaisler."

When did Gracie Abrams gain popularity? 

The rising musician, who gained popularity after opening Taylor Swift's record-breaking The Eras Tour in 2023, reportedly celebrated her late-night performance with her boyfriend and renowned actor, Paul Mescal. 

Gracie Abrams celebrates Glastonbury performance with boyfriend Paul Mescal: 

The Sun reported that the couple, who began dating in June 2024, partied until 3 am, accompanied by Mescal's sister, Nell.

Shortly after performing her iconic songs, including That's So True, Close To You, I Love You, I’m Sorry and others at the highly-anticipated musical gala, Abrams joined her current love interest and friends at The Glade stage to catch a DJ set by American artist Seth Troxler.   

