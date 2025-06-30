Wimbledon 2025 results: Alcaraz wins opener as fan faints in scorching conditions

Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz won an intense first-round match at Wimbledon on Monday, June 30.
Alcaraz was almost defeated by Italian veteran Fabio Fognini when Alcaraz fought back strongly and eventually won the match with scores of 7-5 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 2-6 6-1.
The opening day of Wimbledon was the hottest ever recorded with temperatures rising to 32C and expected to reach 34C.
During the match, play was briefly stopped in the fifth set after a women in the crowd fainted.
Alcaraz himself noticed that an elderly spectator had collapsed and was receiving medical treatment from the Center Court staff.
He then alerted the umpire and the umpire officially suspended the match.
Meanwhile, Alcaraz himself brought the elderly woman a cold bottle of water from the bucket behind his seat to help her cool down.
The hottest day ever recorded during the Wimbledon tournament was on July 1 when the temperature reached 35.7C.
After winning the match, the 22-year-old expressed, "I tried my best but I can be better. I need to improve in the next round."
What's next for Carlos Alcaraz?
Alcaraz will face 21-year-old Oliver Tarvet in the next round who defeated Switzerland's Leandro Riedi on his Wimbledon debut.