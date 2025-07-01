Prince of Germany dies before welcoming first child with Princess Josefa

Princess Josefa breaks silence on ‘sudden’ death of husband Prince Harald von Hohenzollern

Prince of Germany dies before welcoming first child with Princess Josefa
Prince of Germany dies before welcoming first child with Princess Josefa

Prince Harald von Hohenzollern passed away just days before the birth of his first child.

The Prince of Germany tragically died at the age of 63, during a work trip to the diamond industry in Africa.

He apparently died suffering a heart attack in Namibia, just nine months after marrying Princess Josefa von Hohenzollern, 51.

The Princess of Germany shared the heartbreaking news on social media. She also posted a carousel of images, paying a touching tribute to her husband.

She penned, “Dear fellow citizens of Leonberg, today I am writing with a heavy heart. My beloved husband Harald v. Hohenzollern died quite unexpectedly of a sudden cardiac death. This loss hits me very deep.”

Josefa added, “I need time to grieve, say goodbye and be there for our unborn child. That’s why I will be stepping back from campaigning and social media in the coming days.”

While concluding the emotional tribue, she noted, “I hope for your understanding during this time off and thank you from the bottom of my heart at this point for your condolences and support.”

Prince Harald von Hohenzollern and Princess Josefa got married in September 2024, in Kollnburg.

The Princess was running for re-election as mayor of the southwestern German town Leonberg.

