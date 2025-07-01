Elon Musk blasts Trump ‘insane spending bill’: Threatens to form new party

Donald Trump directs DOGE to review subsidies for Musk's companies to save 'big' money

Donald Trump directs DOGE to review subsidies for Musk's companies to save 'big' money

Elon Musk and Donald Trump's feud once again ignites after the tech giant threatened to form new political party.

According to Al Jazeera, the richest person in the world once again blasted US President Trump's “big, beautiful bill” as he warned to unseat the lawmakers who will vote in favour of the bill.

Taking to his social media platform X, he wrote, “Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame! And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth.”

A few hours later, he added that “if the insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day.” The Tesla owner also called for new political party that “actually cares about the people.”

The criticism from the SpaceX boss came as the US Senators on Monday gathered to vote on a 940-page tax and spending bill suggesting tax breaks for healthcare and food programmes.

Donald Trump fires back at Elon Musk:

The Republican president hit back at his former close ally and directed the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), previously led by Musk, to examine subsidies granted to Musk's companies to save “big” federal money.

The 79-year-old wrote on Truth Social, “Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa.”

“No more rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE,” he added.

The ongoing feud between Musk and Trump has made Republicans worried about their majority in the 2026 midterm elections.

