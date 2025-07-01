Prince William honors late Princess Diana on 64th birthday with special visit

The Prince of Wales marked late mother, Princess Diana's 64th birthday by supporting a meaningful cause

Prince William made sure to honor his late mother, Princess Diana, on her birthday anniversary with meaningful celebrations!

The Prince of Wales made a surprise visit to Sheffield on Tuesday, July 1, to mark the deceased Princess's birthday anniversary.

Princess Diana, who would have turned 64 on July 1, served as patron for Centrepoint in 1992, aiming to raise awareness for those who lost their shelters.

At the time, she wanted her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, to have empathy for the people who were homeless. 

Prince William founded Homewards: 

However, the Prince of Wales has successfully kept his mother's legacy alive, as he celebrates two years of his organization, Homewards, which he founded in 2023 to help end homelessness.  

Prince William visits Sheffield for meaningful cause: 

Taking to his joint Instagram account with his wife, Kate Middleton, the future monarch highlighted some of the sneak peek into his recent visit to Sheffield. 

In the shared snaps, William was seen meeting with the charity representatives while discussing the yearly achievements.

"In Sheffield today to mark two years of @homewardsuk," he wrote over the image. 

During the visit, Prince William demonstrated Homewards' focus on prevention strategies, recognizing that addressing potential homelessness among young people, similar to his mother, the former Princess of Wales.

For those unaware, Princess Diana tragically passed away in a fatal car accident in August 1997 in Paris.

At the time, his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, were just 15 and 12. 

