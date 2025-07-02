Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy quality time during ‘private’ lunch date

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are spending quality time together amid break from their work.

On Tuesday, July 1, the romantic couple was spotted enjoying a “private” date at JoJo's Bar in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, near the NFL star’s hometown.

Travis, 35, was wearing a horizontal striped blue shirt for the lunch date.

Meanwhile, Taylor, 35, opted for a white dress shirt paired with a pleated skirt. Her signature blond hair were tied into a ponytail.

The hotel manager, John Ponyicky, told PEOPLE, "Taylor and Travis came in and had a wonderful time. They had a great lunch, enjoyed our food, and were really impressed with the team. Travis grew up in Cleveland Heights, so he decided to visit somewhere he was familiar with. He and Taylor were both really pleasant.”

Taylor and Travis apparently sat at the bar for a bit and later on went for a private lunch in a “private room."

"They’re incredibly happy and in sync. There’s a calmness and ease to their relationship right now that’s been really grounding for Taylor and Travis. They are soaking up every minute of this slower season together” the source shared.

Their low-key date outing comes after the couple made their red carpet debut in Nashville at the Tight End University welcome event on June 23.

