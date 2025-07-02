'Cheongdam-dong Scandal' star Lee Seo Yi passes away at 43

'HOW TO LIVE IN THIS WORLD' star’s team did not disclose the cause of her death

South Korean actress Lee Seo Yi left her fans in mourning as she passed away at the age of 43.

Her death was announced on Wednesday as her manager took to the Instagram account to share the news of her demise.

However, the HOW TO LIVE IN THIS WORLD star’s team did not disclose the cause of her death.

According to the post, Lee had passed away on June 20.

In a shared post, a manager wrote, “This is Song Seo-bin, manager of actress Lee Seo Yi. A radiant, beautiful, lovely, and kind unnie became a star in the sky on June 20, 2025, so I leave this message here."


The statement further mentioned, "I know many of you must be shocked and deeply saddened by the news of her passing, but I kindly ask that you pray so that she may go to a good and beautiful place."

To note, Lee Seo Yi made her acting debut in 2013 with the historical drama, Hur Jun: The Original Story.

But her role in the K-drama Cheongdam-dong Scandal became a breakthrough in her career.

She also starred in supporting roles in K-dramas like City of the Sun, Bravo My Life, Romance Special Law and Pegasus Market, among others.

Lee Seo Yi also appeared in films like Killing Romance, How To Live In THis World, The King, Scarlet Innocence, The Royal Traitor, and others.

