Travis Kelce spills tea on ‘ugly’ Super Bowl LIX defeat to Philadelphia Eagles

Chiefs' Travis Kelce reveals the moment he realised Super Bowl LIX was out of reach

Travis Kelce broke silence on the Kansas City Chiefs loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

According to Gridiron Heroics, the American professional football tight end for the Chiefs recently spilled tea on his team’s overwhelming defeat to the Eagles earlier this year. He also revealed the exact moment when he realised that the Super Bowl LIX title was out of reach.

Speaking at the ‘Bussin’ With the Boys’ podcast, he said, “I don’t know if that ever like came in my mind it was always just keep f***ing fighting and see what happens. But at the same time, it got ugly quick, and that s**t wasn’t too fun.”

“When they yanked their DBs out, or their big guys on defense I was just like, ‘Fuck, man, I know what that sign is. At that point, you’re still trying to, like, you’re in the mode of, like, fight, fight. Just give your guys and coaches everything you’ve got. It just wasn’t going our way, man,” he added.

The 35-year-old also said that he is currently only focusing on his training and preparations for the upcoming NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Notably, the Chiefs that won the last two Super Bowls in a row lost badly to the Eagles 40-22 in the February Super Bowl LIX. After the devastating loss, Kelce was widely criticised by Chiefs fans for his disappointing performance in the season.

