Lewis Hamilton tops British GP practice at Silverstone, edges out Lando Norris

In the first practice session of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton recorded the fastest lap time, just 0.023 seconds ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris.

Hamilton, who has won the most races at Silverstone, recorded a lap time of 1 minute 26.892 seconds.

Meanwhile, championship leader Oscar Piastri secured third place while Hamilton's teammate Charles Leclerc finished with the fourth fastest time.

Beside this, Mercedes' George Russel was fifth quickest, followed by Isack Hadjar of Racing Bulls and Alex Albon of Williams.

On the other hand Red Bull driver Max Verstappen only managed to finish 10th fastest who later complained about his car's balance.

As per the reports, Red Bull is among several teams that have introduced updated car floors for this race, along with McLaren, Aston Martin Haas, Williams and Sauber.

Vesrstappen's chances of winning the championship were already low after last weekend's incident at Austrian Grand prix, where he was knocked out of the race on the very first lap following a crash with another Mercedes driver, Kimi Antonelli.

Fernando Alonso from Aston Martin recorded the 11th fastest lap while his teammate Lance Stroll finished just behind Alonso in 12th place.

Meanwhile, British-Swedish driver Arvid Lindblad finished 14th fastest in the session.

