UK Universal Studios to feature Europe’s tallest rides in biggest-ever theme park
A new Universal Studios theme park is expected to feature the tallest rides in Europe, reaching up to 377 feet.

The park is scheduled to open in 2031 and is likely to become the most popular tourist destination in the UK once it launches.

Not only this, this theme park is expected to be the biggest in Europe, covering 476 acres in Bedfordshire.

As per BBC, Universal Studios have officially started the paperwork and permission process to make it happen.

In their new plans, Universal Studios mentioned that some of the rides and buildings in the park could be as tall as 377 feet.

"The reason for proposing structures up to this maximum height is to allow the proposed theme park to compete with other attractions in Europe," the documents said.

It continued, "Although the Universal Orlando Resort does not currently have attractions up to this height, taller attractions are more common in Europe, where rides need to be taller to create the experience, as space is more constrained.

Right now, the tallest ride in the UK is Hyperia at Thorpe Park, which stands at 236 feet while in all of Europe, the tallest ride is Red Force, a rollercoaster at PortAventura World in Spain, standing at 367 feet.

The 476-acre complex will estimatedly create 28,000 jobs, 20,000 for construction and 8,000 in creative and hospitality roles, before opening and will attract 8.5 million visitors in its first year.

Along with the theme park, the company is also planning a 500-room hotel and a retail, dining and entertainment complex.

