Jake Paul, Mike Tyson make $1 million bet on Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson have made a massive $1 million bet on the upcoming Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano fight.
The American professional boxer and influencer shared a video on his social media in which he video called “Iron Mike” and told him that a lot of people believe that Amanda and Katie’s fight was way “better than ours.”
When he told the boxing legend that they are fighting again this weekend, he picked the Irish professional boxer.
Paul replied, “I've got Amanda; do you wanna bet?” Tyson shouted, “Yeah.”
“Alright, we'll make a bet! If Katie wins, then you get $1 million; if Amanda wins, then I get $1 million,” the 28-year-old continued.
Tyson responded that he liked that and also asked the actor to take him out for dinner too. Paul agreed and said, “I'll take you out for dinner. I'll take you on a date.”
Katie and Amanda are all set to fight for the third time on Friday, July 11, in New York’s Madison Square Garden.
The former Irish footballer has beaten the Puerto Rican professional boxer both times, Daily Mail reported.
Katie currently holds all the titles in the 140 lb division and has an impressive professional boxing record with 24 wins and only one loss, while Amanda is a seven-weight world champion and has lost three out of 51 career fights.