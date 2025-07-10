Ice Cube speaks out after Selena Gomez names him her childhood crush

  By Web Desk
  • |
Ice Cube speaks out after Selena Gomez names him her childhood crush

Ice Cube has broken his silence on Selena Gomez naming him as her childhood crush.

Recently, the Rare Beauty founder sat down with Karol G on Complex’s GOAT Talk where they discussed about the Greatest of All Time rappers.

While talking, Gomez made a sweet confession as she revealed having "the biggest crush" on Ice Cube in childhood.

“Can I tell you my first one that I had a crush on, Ice Cube? I had the biggest crush on him when I was, like, 5,” the Who Says singer shared.

She further explained, “It’s so weird, but I just thought he would protect me. I’m only saying it simply based on my childhood.”

Now, the 56-year-old rapper responded to Gomez’s remarks in a new interview on the 3’s and Ones podcast.

“A lot of ‘em like me, homie. What? What's up? I heard this years ago. Look, I had my crushes too growing up,” the Friday actor, whose real name is O'Shea Jackson, reacted.

He went on to reveal one of his own four childhood crushes and she is none other than Vanity from Prince's iconic girl group, Vanity 6.

For those unknown, Selena Gomez is now engaged to fiancé Benny Blanco and they announced their engagement in December 2024.

