Dolly Parton puts music 'on hold' after painful death of husband

  • By Hafsa Noor
Dolly Parton has made a shocking confession about her upcoming music after painful death of husband Carl Dean.

On Wednesday, July 9, the veteran singer appeared on Khloé Kardashian’s podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land.

The Good American founder asked her if she ever suffered from writer’s block. Dolly responded by noting that her husband recently died, “[There are] several things I have wanted to start, but I can’t do it."

She added, “I will later. I’m just coming up with such wonderful beautiful ideas, but I think I won’t finish it. I can’t do it right now, because I got so many other things. I can’t afford the luxury of, you know, getting that emotional right now.”

Dolly admitted that there were times and things that could stall her a little, but she would write something else if the inspiration came. However, she’s putting music “on hold” as of now.

About Dolly Parton's relationship with Carl Dean:

Dolly Parton's romantic relationship with her late husband, Carl Thomas Dean, spanned nearly 60 years.

The pair first met in 1964 outside a Nashville laundromat and tied the knot in 1966.

Carl passed away in March 2025 at the age of 82, leaving Dolly all alone.

