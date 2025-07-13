Nicole Kidman, Paul Mescal join star-studded crowd at Wimbledon finals

  • By Web Desk
  • |


Wimbledon’s grand finale drew a slew of A-listers on Day 14!

On Sunday, July 13, many famous faces from Hollywood grace the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for day 14 of Wimbledon 2025.

Nicole Kidman made a stunning appearance to watch the highly-anticipated men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner as she took her seat in the Royal Box.

For the sporty outing, the Babygirl actress opted for a crisp, tailored white suit which she paired with a matching buttoned-up shirt and stylish sunglasses.

The 58-year-old star was seen chatting with the former Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who rocked a light-colored top with floral detailing and a statement necklace with large gemstones.

Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal were also in attendance at the match as the spotted cracking up in laughter at courtside.

Meanwhile, the Black Doves actress, Keira Knightley also joined the Ripley star and the Gladiator actor with her husband James Righton as she wore an all-white ensemble.

In addition to them, Niall Horan along with his girlfriend, Amelia Woolley, Henry Cavill, Sienna Miller were also in attendance.

Since last 13 days, many famous faces including A-list celebrities, sports personalities, businessmen and Royal family members have attended the Wimbledon 2025. 

