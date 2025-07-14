Gracie Abrams closes TRNSMT festival with electrifying performance in Scotland

Gracie Abrams closes TRNSMT festival with electrifying performance in Scotland
Gracie Abrams closes TRNSMT festival with electrifying performance in Scotland  

Gracie Abrams leaves fans swooning as she drops a series of unseen images from her recent electrifying performance at the TRNSMT festival. 

The 25-year-old singer took to her Instagram account on Sunday, July 13, to release a carousel of photos from her latest gig in Glasgow. 

In her 17-image post, Abrams showed the massive crowd awaiting her to deliver some of their favourite renditions originally sung by the singer.

She kicked off her post with the black-and-white frame of herself and the blurred glimpse of her fans cheering her on before her performance.

The That's So True hitmaker expressed heartfelt gratitude to her fans in an emotional caption that read, "Berlin, Glasgow, thank you SO much."

"I don’t exactly know when we’re going to be together again, so I just really can’t thank you enough for leaving us with shows like these," the Grammy-winning singer noted.

She continued, "Your energy and your voices and your warmth and your signs and your flags and your faces are all burned in my brain. Heartache! Love you."

How many artists performed at TRNSMT festival? 

In addition to Gracie Abrams, several other prominent American singers performed in Scotland's biggest music festival, which took place on Sunday, July 13.

The artists who performed at the TRNSMT festival included Jade, Myles Smith, Tom Walker, Snow Patrol, 50 Cent, and others. 

Related
Read more : Entertainment

'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins caps off 2025 Wimbledon with Isla Fisher

'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins caps off 2025 Wimbledon with Isla Fisher
Lily Collins previously made her first appearance at 2025 Wimbledon earlier this month

Ed Sheeran gets emotional after surprise performance with James Blunt
Ed Sheeran gets emotional after surprise performance with James Blunt
Ed Sheeran reveals signed the 'same' record label and management as James Blunt after becoming his 'fan'

Jay-Z joins Beyoncé during Atlanta show after secret son statement
Jay-Z joins Beyoncé during Atlanta show after secret son statement
Beyoncé and Jay-Z share sweet kiss onstage after surprise performance of ‘Crazy In Love’

Kanye West breaks silence on ex-assistant's explosive sexual assault claims

Kanye West breaks silence on ex-assistant's explosive sexual assault claims
The 'Bully' hitmaker was accused of sexually abuse his former staffer back in 2023

Pregnant Rihanna brings sons to LA premiere of her upcoming film 'Smurfs'
Pregnant Rihanna brings sons to LA premiere of her upcoming film 'Smurfs'
The 'Diamond' singer's new film 'Smurfs' to light up the big screen in July this year

Brad Pitt levels up security at $6M home after ‘unfortunate’ break-in
Brad Pitt levels up security at $6M home after ‘unfortunate’ break-in
Brad Pitt improves security at his nearly $6 million Los Angeles home after shocking break-in

Anna Kendrick steps out for California date with boyfriend Alex Edelman
Anna Kendrick steps out for California date with boyfriend Alex Edelman
The 'Pitch Perfect' alum and comedian Alex Edelman were spotted on a low-key date in California

Pedro Pascal gives shoutout to 'Superman' ahead of 'Fantastic Four' release
Pedro Pascal gives shoutout to 'Superman' ahead of 'Fantastic Four' release
'The Last of Us' actor Pedro Pascal has united fans of both the superheroes with one single move