Gracie Abrams closes TRNSMT festival with electrifying performance in Scotland  

Gracie Abrams leaves fans swooning as she drops a series of unseen images from her recent electrifying performance at the TRNSMT festival.
The 25-year-old singer took to her Instagram account on Sunday, July 13, to release a carousel of photos from her latest gig in Glasgow.
In her 17-image post, Abrams showed the massive crowd awaiting her to deliver some of their favourite renditions originally sung by the singer.
She kicked off her post with the black-and-white frame of herself and the blurred glimpse of her fans cheering her on before her performance.
The That's So True hitmaker expressed heartfelt gratitude to her fans in an emotional caption that read, "Berlin, Glasgow, thank you SO much."
"I don’t exactly know when we’re going to be together again, so I just really can’t thank you enough for leaving us with shows like these," the Grammy-winning singer noted.
She continued, "Your energy and your voices and your warmth and your signs and your flags and your faces are all burned in my brain. Heartache! Love you."
How many artists performed at TRNSMT festival?
In addition to Gracie Abrams, several other prominent American singers performed in Scotland's biggest music festival, which took place on Sunday, July 13.
The artists who performed at the TRNSMT festival included Jade, Myles Smith, Tom Walker, Snow Patrol, 50 Cent, and others.