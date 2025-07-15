Danny Ramirez identified as Jessica Alba's mysterious man from Cancún getaway

Jessica Alba's current romantic partner has been revealed, and he is none other than the Captain America star Danny Ramirez.

On Sunday, July 13, the Into the Blue actress was photographed with an unidentified man as they made their way to LA after a sweet getaway to Cancún, Mexico.

The next day, on Monday, July 14, TMZ dropped the name of Jessica's partner, who had everyone curious about his identity.

Danny kept a low profile while moving through the airport alongside the Honest Company founder over the weekend, with both wearing baseball caps.

The duo initially sparked romance buzz in May when Jessica was spotted holding hands with a man at a London park.

Although the 44-year-old actress was reportedly not involved with anyone romantically, she congratulated Danny on his Avenger: Doomsday role via Instagram in March.

At that time, Jessica was navigating her split from her husband, Cash Warren, whom she had been married to for 17 years.

The fashion icon filed for divorce in February, a month after news broke of their separation, which Jessica confirmed through an Instagram statement.

Jessica and Cash share three children together, daughters Honor, 17, and Haven, 13, and son Hayes, 7.

