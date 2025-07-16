Bella Ramsey, Harrison Ford, Ayo Edebiri break records with Emmy nominations

Bella Ramsey, Harrison Ford, Ayo Edebiri break records with Emmy nominations

Ahead of the 2025 Emmy Awards, several Hollywood names have earned unprecedented honour, which made them stand out in the long list of nominees.

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey became the first non-binary person to secure two Emmy nominations, creating their own record at the Television Academy.

On Tuesday, July 15, the 21-year-old actor earned a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for their role in season 2 of the post-apocalyptic drama.

This honour made them the first non-binary person to earn more than one Emmy nomination, as Bella was first nominated in the same category in 2023 for their role as Ellie in season 1.

Additionally, Ayo Edebiri made history as the youngest Black woman to receive three acting nominations for her role in The Bear.

Along with that, the Bottoms actress became the first woman to ever be nominated for both acting and direction in the comedy categories in the same year.

Critically acclaimed Netflix series Adolescence star Owen Cooper has also bagged a major milestone as he became the youngest actor to ever be nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series at the age of 15.

The record was previously held by Scott Jacoby for his role in the 1972 TV movie That Certain Summer at 16.

Moreover, legends such as Harrison Ford and Kathy Bates have proven that it's never too late to make some history.

The 83-year-old actor earned his first-ever Emmy nomination this year for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in Shrinking.

Meanwhile, the Matlock actress, 77, became the oldest person ever to be nominated for Lead Drama Actress for her role in the CBS reboot.

Notably, Apple TV+'s Severance was crowned with the most nominations, the number reaching 27, followed closely by The Studio, which became the most nominated new comedy series of all time with 23 nominations.

