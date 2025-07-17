National Hot Dog Day 2025: Best deals to celebrate this occasion

National Hot Dog Day 2025 is finally here, and food lovers across the US can celebrate this day with some hot deals to mark the occasion.
This year, National Hot Dog Day falls on Wednesday, July 16. Top restaurants and local spots are providing a range of free and discounted hot dog offers you shouldn't miss.
7-Eleven
Through July 22, members of 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty programs can enjoy Big Bite hot dogs for only $2.
Beef ‘O’ Brady’s
Beef ‘O’ Brady’s is offering a $6 basket of Mini Corn Dogs by July 16 for its loyal customers. However, the offer can’t be merged with other discounts and is only valid at participating locations.
Carnegie Deli
Carnegie Deli is offering 15% off hot dogs on July 16 using the code DOG15.
Circle K
Circle K is offering two roller grill hot dogs for $1 in the chain’s app on July 16.
The offer is valid at participating locations, but it can not be merged with other deals.
Nathan’s Famous
Nathan’s Famous has taken the hot dog charges back to the time when the brand opened their outlet.
On July 16, participating locations will offer hot dogs only for five cents, 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Notably, there’s a limit of two per customer.