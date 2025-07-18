BTS surprises ARMY with first-ever live concert album


BTS has surprised its fandom, known as Army,  after returning back from military training.

The renowned Korean boy band has released its first-ever live album, Permission to Dance on Stage – Live, on Friday.

BTS live album featured vivid memories of the band’s performances during its Permission to Dance on Stage tour from 2021 to 2022.

The group’s first official concert album includes 22 tracks including Dynamite, Butter and Permission to Dance, Fire, DNA, On, So What, Stay and Idol.

Shortly after the band released its first-ever live album, ARYM flooded the social media to show support.

A fan wrote on X, “BTS is finally back and we missed them SO MUCH! The kings are here to change the K-pop game again and I'm beyond excited!! LET'S GOOOOO.”

Another noted, “Dear myself, i promise you I'll bring you to BTS concert someday to witnessing your number one favorite musician perform on stage. for now let's study and work hard!”

“Loving it already feels like I’m at the concert watching them performing live despite this is audio but whenever it’s BTS totally worth it like our purple kings are worthy forever until the end of time ARMY purple BTS fighting,” a third showed support.

On the work front, BTS will reportedly start touring in 2026.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Stephen Colbert bids farewell as CBS cancels 'The Late Show' after 10 year

Stephen Colbert bids farewell as CBS cancels 'The Late Show' after 10 year
'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' was debuted on CBS in September 2015

Taylor Swift hit with backlash over Travis Kelce’s recent career lows

Taylor Swift hit with backlash over Travis Kelce’s recent career lows
The Eras Tour hitmaker faces scrutiny as her romance with Travis Kelce gets blamed for his on-field struggles

Kris Jenner joins Khloé Kardashian to mark cousin Cici Bussey's birthday

Kris Jenner joins Khloé Kardashian to mark cousin Cici Bussey's birthday
'The Kardashians' star celebrates late husband, Robert Karadshian's cousin Cici Bussey’s birthday at Nobu

Johnny Depp gives touching nod to ex-wife at London art exhibition

Johnny Depp gives touching nod to ex-wife at London art exhibition
Johnny Depp's new art exhibition is set to be unveiled at Castle Fine Art in London

'American Idol' music supervisor's suspect arrested days after brutal murder

'American Idol' music supervisor's suspect arrested days after brutal murder
Robin Kaye, and her husband, Thomas Deluca were brutally murdered in Encino home earlier this week

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce receive glowing stamp of approval from Adam Sandler

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce receive glowing stamp of approval from Adam Sandler
The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce is set to make a cameo in Adam Sandler's upcoming film 'Happy Gilmore 2'

'Barbie' set to return to theatres with first animated film in two decades

'Barbie' set to return to theatres with first animated film in two decades
Two years after the success of Margot Robbie's live-action 'Barbie,' Mattel is gearing for a more exciting venture

Tom Bateman joins Lili Reinhart in film adaptation of 'The Love Hypothesis'

Tom Bateman joins Lili Reinhart in film adaptation of 'The Love Hypothesis'
'Riverdale' alum Lili Reinhart was first confirmed as the female lead in the upcoming rom-com 'The Love Hypothesis'