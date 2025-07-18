BTS surprises ARMY with first-ever live concert album

BTS has surprised its fandom, known as Army, after returning back from military training.
The renowned Korean boy band has released its first-ever live album, Permission to Dance on Stage – Live, on Friday.
BTS live album featured vivid memories of the band’s performances during its Permission to Dance on Stage tour from 2021 to 2022.
The group’s first official concert album includes 22 tracks including Dynamite, Butter and Permission to Dance, Fire, DNA, On, So What, Stay and Idol.
Shortly after the band released its first-ever live album, ARYM flooded the social media to show support.
A fan wrote on X, “BTS is finally back and we missed them SO MUCH! The kings are here to change the K-pop game again and I'm beyond excited!! LET'S GOOOOO.”
Another noted, “Dear myself, i promise you I'll bring you to BTS concert someday to witnessing your number one favorite musician perform on stage. for now let's study and work hard!”
“Loving it already feels like I’m at the concert watching them performing live despite this is audio but whenever it’s BTS totally worth it like our purple kings are worthy forever until the end of time ARMY purple BTS fighting,” a third showed support.
On the work front, BTS will reportedly start touring in 2026.