Arsenal sign Noni Madueke from Chelsea in major transfer deal

Arsenal has officially signed England winger Noni Madueka from Chelsea.

Madueke was originally with Chelsea's team during the Club World Cup held in the United States.

However, he left the team before their final match, which was a 3-0 victory over Paris St-Germain last Sunday in order to complete his transfer to Arsenal.

Madueke has officially agreed to a five-year playing contract with Arsenal Football Club, whose home ground is the Emirate Stadium.

The club initially paid a transfer fee for £48.5 million to acquire him but the total amount could increase to just over £50 million with add-ons.

After the signing, the 23-year-old expressed his gratitude on Instagram account, noting, "Humbled and blessed to be here. Thank you to everyone that made this possible." 

"I can't wait to get on the pitch and start to repay the faith shown in me. It's going to be so special," he further added.

Meanwhile, club's manager Mikel Arteta said, "Noni is an exciting and powerful young player, with his performances and numbers in recent seasons being of consistently high quality. He is one of the most talented wide forward players in the Premier League."

Madueke is the fourth player Arsenal have signed during the current summer transfer window.

He is also the second player they have acquired from Chelsea, after signing goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

