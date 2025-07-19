Astronomer CEO Andy Byron suspended after viral Coldplay hug with HR chief

US tech company Astronomer CEO Andy Byron has been placed on leave after viral Coldplay concert video HR chief Kristin Cabot.

According to CNN, the company on Friday, July 18, announced that they have sent on leaves after he was spotted hugging and embracing HR chief on a Jumbotron video at a Coldplay concert.

Astronomer’s cofounder and chief product officer Pete DeJoy is now serving as interim CEO, the company said in a statement Friday night.

The New York-based company earlier Friday issued a statement about the matter via LinkedIn.

“Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability,” the statement said in part, adding that the company’s board of directors “has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly.”

The statement also addressed incorrect information circulating on the internet in the day following the video’s release, including a misidentification of a third person seen in the clip, and a parody X account that falsely claimed to have a statement from the CEO.

Byron was spotted on a Jumbotron screen at a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on Wednesday, embracing Kristin Cabot, the company’s chief people officer, who oversees the organization’s human resources.

