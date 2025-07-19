Epstein grand jury testimony to be released? DOJ makes big request

Epstein grand jury testimony to be released? DOJ makes big request
Epstein grand jury testimony to be released? DOJ makes big request

The drama around the US President Donald Trump administration’s handling of Jeffrey Epstein files continues as the Department of Justice (DOJ) makes a major move.

According to CNN, the DOJ in a new move has requested a federal judge to make the grand jury testimony of convicted sex offender Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell criminal cases.

In a filing released on Friday, July 18, the department asked the judge to unveil testimony made behind the closed door for “public interest.”

The filing read, “The public’s interest in the Epstein matter has remained. Given this longstanding and legitimate interest, the government now moves to unseal grand jury transcripts associated with Epstein.”

This came after the president asked Attorney General Pamela Bondi to file a motion following widespread backlash.

Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to court approval.”

Bondi, who previously promised to release some important documents related to the infamous child sex offender case but later said that there was no evidence that Epstein kept a “client list.”

The Justice Department, in a memo released last week, declared that “no such evidence (of client list and murder) was uncovered during the review.”

Now, the federal judge Richard M. Berman, who previously saw Epstein's criminal case in Manhattan before his death in 2019, will decide whether to release grand jury testimony.

Related
Read more : World

Young swan numbers rise on Thames after years of decline

Young swan numbers rise on Thames after years of decline
A five-day search along the river recorded 115 young swans, compared to only 86 the previous year

Johannesburg, Pretoria set to merge into Africa’s new mega-city

Johannesburg, Pretoria set to merge into Africa’s new mega-city
Johannesburg and Pretoria are both in Gauteng province which is South Africa's main economic center

Colombian gold miners trapped for 18 hours in illegal mine rescued alive

Colombian gold miners trapped for 18 hours in illegal mine rescued alive
The miners were given oxygen through hoses to help them breath until rescuers could reach them

LASD explosion kills three deputies at training facility

LASD explosion kills three deputies at training facility
More people may have been injured in the incident but the authorities have not yet shared further details

King Charles featured in landmark AI portrait created by robot artist Ai-Da

King Charles featured in landmark AI portrait created by robot artist Ai-Da
Ai-Da's new painting of King Charles III was displayed alongside her earlier portrait of Queen Elizabeth II

Antarctica's oldest ice arrives in UK to unlock Earth's climate secrets

Antarctica's oldest ice arrives in UK to unlock Earth's climate secrets
This research could help scientists better understand and predict future climate change

World’s best airports ranked by travelers in 2025

World’s best airports ranked by travelers in 2025
Airports are making efforts to improve their environments by making them more peaceful and visually attractive

South Korea heavy rain claims at least 4 lives, prompting 1,300 to evacuate

South Korea heavy rain claims at least 4 lives, prompting 1,300 to evacuate
The heavy shower in South Korea has fored more than 400 schools to close as it reportedly killed four people