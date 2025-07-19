King Charles gives emotional health update to Queen Camilla amid cancer

King Charles made a heartfelt admission about his health to Queen Camilla during cancer battle last year.
A forensic lip reader Nicola Hickling claimed that the 76-yearold monarch, who was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer was heard updating Camilla on his condition during last year's Trooping the Colour ceremony.
In a new documentary, Lip-Reading The Royals: The Secret Conversations, airing on July 19th, Nicola disclosed that Charles was overheard saying something emotional to his wife while they were in their carriage.
The lip reader explained, "Here Queen Camilla senses Charles' emotional state and she says: 'Are you absolutely certain?'"
Nicola further revealed that the king replies, 'I'll get through today, it makes me feel emotional and I don't know why.'"
The lip reader closed her analysis claiming, "At this point he uses his hand to wipe away perhaps a tear from his eye."
"I can see on closer inspection that his eyes are quite red and he does look quite tearful," she added.
King Charles has been undertreatment since his cancer diagnosis in February 2024.