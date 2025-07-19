King Charles gives emotional health update to Queen Camilla amid cancer

King Charles gives emotional health update to Queen Camilla amid cancer
King Charles gives emotional health update to Queen Camilla amid cancer

King Charles made a heartfelt admission about his health to Queen Camilla during cancer battle last year.

A forensic lip reader Nicola Hickling claimed that the 76-yearold monarch, who was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer was heard updating Camilla on his condition during last year's Trooping the Colour ceremony.

In a new documentary, Lip-Reading The Royals: The Secret Conversations, airing on July 19th, Nicola disclosed that Charles was overheard saying something emotional to his wife while they were in their carriage.

The lip reader explained, "Here Queen Camilla senses Charles' emotional state and she says: 'Are you absolutely certain?'"

Nicola further revealed that the king replies, 'I'll get through today, it makes me feel emotional and I don't know why.'"

The lip reader closed her analysis claiming, "At this point he uses his hand to wipe away perhaps a tear from his eye."

"I can see on closer inspection that his eyes are quite red and he does look quite tearful," she added.

King Charles has been undertreatment since his cancer diagnosis in February 2024.

Related
Read more : Royal

Prince George receives early birthday nod from William & Kate?

Prince George receives early birthday nod from William & Kate?
Prince George is set to celebrate his 12th birthday next week

Princess Beatrice follows Prince William’s lead on private plans

Princess Beatrice follows Prince William’s lead on private plans
The Princess of York allegedly copied her cousin the Prince of Wales 'off-grid' lifestyle

Danish Royal family releases summer portrait of Queen Margrethe with her sisters

Danish Royal family releases summer portrait of Queen Margrethe with her sisters
Queen Margrethe beams in new photos alongside her sisters, Queen Anne-Marie and Princess Benedikte

Prince William pens special message for Lions ahead of first Test in Brisbane

Prince William pens special message for Lions ahead of first Test in Brisbane
The first Test between Australia and the British & Irish Lions is set take place in Brisbane on Saturday

Sarah Ferguson dazzles in emerald green cape gown at Cannes charity gala

Sarah Ferguson dazzles in emerald green cape gown at Cannes charity gala
The Duchess of York graces the third Knights Of Charity Gala at the Chateau de la Croix des Gardes in Cannes

Meghan Markle's Netflix show faces major setback despite $100M deal

Meghan Markle's Netflix show faces major setback despite $100M deal
The Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix lifestyle program, 'With Love, Meghan', hit with a major setback

King Charles to skip meeting with Trump in Scotland over major clash

King Charles to skip meeting with Trump in Scotland over major clash
U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Scotland in the last week of July

Spanish Royals share glimpses into Felipe’s royal duties at Zarzuela Palace

Spanish Royals share glimpses into Felipe’s royal duties at Zarzuela Palace
King Felipe VI of Spain carries out major royal engagements in a packed working day at Zarzuela Palace