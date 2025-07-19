Chris Martin takes jab at couple's ‘secret’ romance after CEO kiss moment

Chris Martin playfully teased a couple captured on jumbotron while kissing after accidentally exposing alleged affair between the Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron and his company’s head of HR, Kristin Cabot.
During the Wednesday show of Spheres World Tour show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., the Hymn Of The Weekend singer was performing when the jumbotron captured a young couple in the crowd.
“OK now listen, are you two a couple? Are you two a legitimate couple?” he asked the fans, igniting the laughter among them.
The couple, who were enjoying the concert in full swing wrapping around each other, didn’t reply, Martin asked, “Do you understand English?”
He asked if they spoke Spanish, catching the couple off guard as they stared at him, wide-eyed and speechless.
“Ok, I’m just going to risk it,” Martin, 48, quipped before asking one more time for the response.
The man gave a thumbs up to carry on the show as indicating that they knew what Martin was saying, the Yellow crooner went on to perform his song Fix You.
To note, Martin trolls came after he accidentally exposed the alleged affair of Astronomer CEO Andy and his HR chief, Kristin.
Byron, who is married, and Cabot, who is divorced, were spotted snuggled into each other as they enjoyed Coldplay’s music on the kiss cam.
Soon after they were captured and being shown on the big screen, the couple quickly dashed away from each other and hid their faces.
The strange behaviour of the couple induced Martin to call out to them on stage.
“Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” the All My Love singer joked into the mic.
To note, Byron got the CEO role of the AI and data-driven company, which is valued at $1.2 billion, in July 2023, while Kristin joined the New York-based firm a year later.