Princess Beatrice honours her grand-dad Philip’s legacy with new royal role

Princess Beatrice’s new royal responsibility is a nod to her late grandfather, Prince Philip.
On Saturday, July 19, GB News reported that Prince Andrew’s elder daughter is soon going to honour Philip’s legacy by assuming a new royal role that was previously held by the late consort of the UK.
The 36-year-old Princess will become the latest patron of the Chartered College of Teaching, announcement of which has been made by the institution.
"We are pleased to announce Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice as our Patron,” stated the college in its delightful statement.
They continued, "HRH Princess Beatrice has shown her support for education and for young people through her work as Ambassador and Patron of many organisations, and particularly as Trustee and Founder of Big Change.
In the announcement, the institution proudly noted that their Royal Charter – a prestigious official recognition by a monarch – which was granted to the Chartered College of Teaching in 1849, serves as a powerful symbol of the professionalism and dedications of teachers.
Accepting the prestigious role, Princess Beatrice made a heartwarming statement, expressing her strong belief in the significant role teachers play every day and the firsthand impact great teaching has on the students’ lives.
"It’s a real honour to take up the role as Patron of the Chartered College of Teaching, a role previously held by my grandfather. I’m really excited to support the College’s mission to champion excellence in teaching and to celebrate the impact of this incredible profession,” she stated.
This update comes amid reports suggesting that King Charles and Prince William are exploring the possibility of appointing Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie as working members of the Royal Family.