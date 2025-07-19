Toto Wolff spills tea on relationship with Lewis Hamilton after Ferrari move

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff opened up about his bond with Lewis Hamilton after his Ferrari transfer.
According to Newsweek, Wolff revealed that despite transferring to the Italian team the British driver still has a strong bond with him.
He told Wall Street Journal, “When he decided to go, it could have been very awkward, borderline hostile, and we actively talked about how to not make it that. All of us made a real effort in trying to be very accommodating, very understanding.”
“He's maintained being a friend. He pops up in the office on the weekend! He speaks with the engineers, gets some food. After many Grand Prix, he travels back with me. So we have the old gang: Valtteri Bottas, George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, and me flying from the races,” he added.
Wolff and the Mercedes higher-ups were surprised by Hamilton's decision to leave the team, though reports suggest that he left due to Mercedes's unwillingness to offer a multiyear deal.
Notably, Hamilton had the best time of his career at Mercedes. He won six Drivers' Championships with the team to become one of the most successful Formula 1 drivers ever.