Prince Harry defied Queen Elizabeth’s dying wish for Meghan’s desire

Prince Harry reportedly defied Queen Elizabeth’s heartfelt plea to “stay close” choosing instead to follow Meghan Markle’s declaration that she “wanted change.”

As per Radaronline, Paul Burrell, who once served as the butler for Harry's late mom Princess Diana, claimed that the Duke’s rebellious step went against Queen Elizabeth's wishes to please his wife.

Diana's former butler reportedly said, "She wanted Harry to stay as close to her as possible. But that couldn't be because the American in the equation wanted a different solution.”

The source added, “Meghan wanted change."

Burrell went on to say, "The Queen herself tried to bend all the rules for Meghan,” adding, "She tried to keep her within the fold, knowing that the institution could protect her better than she could be protected in the outside world."

The insider disclosed the Queen’s motive as she intended to keep the young couple "on the right path," while mentioning that Harry "didn't want them to leave either."

Burrell added: "I thought they were a breath of fresh air, a force for good, and would do great work for the Royal Family and on behalf of the Royal Family."

The former aide’s allegations came amid Prince William's plans to remove Harry and Meghan’s HRH status upon taking the throne from his father.

It is reported that William’s decision would be a consequence of Harry's betrayal of the late Queen Elizabeth’s trust.

To note, Meghan subtly used her HRH title in a gift basket shared by podcast host Jamie Kern Lima, which included a note signed, "With the compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex."

