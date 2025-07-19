Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brutally roasted in ‘Family Guy’ show: ‘Oh, again?’


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have once again become a target of animated satire just weeks after the Spitting Image brutally roasted them.

The latest episode of an American cartoon show, Family Guy, drew a striking comparison between the marriage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with historical atrocities.

In the episode which aired earlier this week, the characters were shown discussing how "history pretty much sucks" before listing Hitler and the Crusades and Prince Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle in the same breath.

The witty scene featured the brother of Prince William as he watched the programme from his sofa as he responding to the remarks, saying, "Oh, again?"

Prince Harry’s cartoonish version then addressed the viewers directly with the retort as he said, "Oh, like all your wives are so much better?"

Two years ago, another animated show, South Park, took a dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with an episode titled "The Worldwide Privacy Tour".

In the episode, the "Prince and Princess of Canada" embarked on a publicity tour to promote the prince's book "Waaagh" while loudly demanding privacy.

According to the reports, the Duchess of Sussex was "upset and overwhelmed" by the portrayal.

Most recently, a British satirical series, Spitting Image, relaunched as a new YouTube show and in the first episode they also targeted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Related
Read more : Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's plans for UK return REVEALED after peace talks

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's plans for UK return REVEALED after peace talks
Prince Harry’s plan to travel to the UK came after King Charles and Duke's close aide had a meeting in London

Meghan Markle dragged back to court as close family member sues her again

Meghan Markle dragged back to court as close family member sues her again
The Duchess of Sussex faces major legal blow as she is dragged into a fresh courtroom battle

Princess Amalia enjoys surprise trip after graduation

Princess Amalia enjoys surprise trip after graduation
The Dutch heir stepped out with her friends to enjoy surprise getaway amid her injury

King Charles’s AI portrait sparks fear among royal fans

King Charles’s AI portrait sparks fear among royal fans
Ai-Da made King Charles portrait, presented at the UK Mission to the WTO and United Nations

Prince George receives early birthday nod from William & Kate?

Prince George receives early birthday nod from William & Kate?
Prince George is set to celebrate his 12th birthday next week

Princess Beatrice follows Prince William’s lead on private plans

Princess Beatrice follows Prince William’s lead on private plans
The Princess of York allegedly copied her cousin the Prince of Wales 'off-grid' lifestyle

Danish Royal family releases summer portrait of Queen Margrethe with her sisters

Danish Royal family releases summer portrait of Queen Margrethe with her sisters
Queen Margrethe beams in new photos alongside her sisters, Queen Anne-Marie and Princess Benedikte

Prince William pens special message for Lions ahead of first Test in Brisbane

Prince William pens special message for Lions ahead of first Test in Brisbane
The first Test between Australia and the British & Irish Lions is set take place in Brisbane on Saturday