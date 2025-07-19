Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brutally roasted in ‘Family Guy’ show: ‘Oh, again?’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have once again become a target of animated satire just weeks after the Spitting Image brutally roasted them.
The latest episode of an American cartoon show, Family Guy, drew a striking comparison between the marriage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with historical atrocities.
In the episode which aired earlier this week, the characters were shown discussing how "history pretty much sucks" before listing Hitler and the Crusades and Prince Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle in the same breath.
The witty scene featured the brother of Prince William as he watched the programme from his sofa as he responding to the remarks, saying, "Oh, again?"
Prince Harry’s cartoonish version then addressed the viewers directly with the retort as he said, "Oh, like all your wives are so much better?"
Two years ago, another animated show, South Park, took a dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with an episode titled "The Worldwide Privacy Tour".
In the episode, the "Prince and Princess of Canada" embarked on a publicity tour to promote the prince's book "Waaagh" while loudly demanding privacy.
According to the reports, the Duchess of Sussex was "upset and overwhelmed" by the portrayal.
Most recently, a British satirical series, Spitting Image, relaunched as a new YouTube show and in the first episode they also targeted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.