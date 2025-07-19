King Charles makes surprise change in Balmoral holidays plan

King Charles is set to make a slight change in his annual trip to Royal Deeside in Aberdeenshire this year.

The 76-year-old monarch, who enjoys his holidays with the Royal Family at Balmoral every year, will most likely to stay at a smaller estate, Birkhall, which is next to Balmoral.

As per the reports, Charles will be heading to Aberdeenshire at the end of this month as part of a longstanding tradition for the monarchy, dating back to Queen Victoria's reign. 

This comes days after the Royal Family decided to open Balmoral to the public for the first time, defying the late Queen Elizabeth's wish who vowed to never let that happen under her reign. 

As reported by the Scottish Daily Express, Balmoral will remain opened for the public till August 10, giving Charles an excuse to spend more time at Birkhall.

A former royal butler Paul Burrell revealed, "[The King] will go to Balmoral, although this year is going to be different because he loves Birkhall. That's his Granny's house on the Balmoral estate."

Paul went on to share, "He loves it there because it's smaller, it's quiet, it's cosy."

The former butler confirmed that Charles "will spend a week or more at Balmoral Castle but this year for the first time, Balmoral Castle is going to be open to the public because this is what the Queen didn't want during her reign."

Meanwhile, Prince William and Princess Kate and other members of the Royal Family will also head to Scotland for the break. 

