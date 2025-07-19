BTS Jin hilariously recreates viral Coldplay kiss-cam incident during show

BTS' Jin has left ARMY in stiches as he recreated the much-discussed kiss-cam incident from Coldplay concert.
On Friday, the 32-year-old singer performed the second night of his solo world tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR in Anaheim.
During the show, Jin played a game of charades with the sold-crowd when the word "Coldplay" flashed across the screen.
The crowd quickly began mimicking the famous “hug and duck” move, referencing the viral moment from a Coldplay concert where Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot caught on the "kiss cam.”
While the BTS bandmate initially looked puzzled, he later caught on to the reference and couldn’t help but burst into laughter, asking “Is it my bro?” referring to Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin.
He then playfully recreated the gesture on stage, sending the crowd into a frenzy.
The incident originally occurred when Byron, CEO of the $1.3 billion data company Astronomer, and his company’s Chief People Officer, Cabot, were spotted on the jumbotron wrapped in each other's arms during Coldplay’s concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass.
As the camera zoomed in, the couple quickly covered their faces and ducked out of view.
"Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy,” Chris said to the crowd as the couple hides.
Since then, the moment has gone viral on the internet with fans praising Jin for his quick wit and lighthearted response.