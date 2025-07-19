Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt caught off guard by 'unplanned' pregnancy?

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt were also surprised by the baby news just like the rest of us!
Few days ago, TMZ reported that the Saturday Night Live alum is expecting his first child with Elsie.
Later on, the model herself announced the news on Instagram, sharing several sonogram photos and writing, “Welp, now everyone knows we had sex.”
Now, a source has revealed that the pregnancy came as a surprise for the couple but it’s one that has brought them closer.
“Pete and Elsie definitely weren’t planning on starting a family but are over the moon about it. They are so excited,” an insider told Us Weekly.
They went on to explain, “Pete and Elsie have a really playful relationship, and things are going really well. This has brought them even closer. It’s a healthy relationship for Pete."
“Pete has always wanted to be a dad and thinks the timing in his life is perfect. He couldn’t have done it a few years ago but is in a very different place in life now," the source added.
The insider further shared that Pete and Elsie, who began dating in March, are living together now.
“He and Elsie live together now and are starting to get things ready, which has been very exciting for them to do together,”
Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt first linked together in March after they were spotted getting cozy on Palm Beach, Florida.