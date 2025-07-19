Los Angeles nightclub crash leaves 28 injured, 7 in critical condition

At least 28 people were injured when a vehicle drove into a group of people on Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) reported that seven of them are in critical condition, six have serious injuries and ten are in stable condition.

The crash happened at 2:00 am in East Hollywood and 124 firefighters were sent to help.

The LAFD further stated that the crash took place near a music venue in the area.

During treatment, paramedics also found that one of the injured individuals had a gunshot wound, as per BBC.

LAFD Captain Adam Van Gerpen said, "This is under police investigation," before adding "this will be a large investigation with the LAPD."

"Apparently there was a vehicle that had somebody who lost consciousness," he said.

He further said that all the injured individuals have been taken to the hospitals or trauma centers for treatment.

Adam added that the people in the crowd were women who were waiting to enter a night club.

Meanwhile, central traffic division watch commander confirmed the driver was shot after the collision and had been transported to hospital for surgery.

Images from the site show a grey car up on the sidewalk with debris scattered around and a heavy police presence.

However, it is still unclear what made the vehicle crash into the crowd.

