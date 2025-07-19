Marcus Rashford nearing Barcelona loan transfer after Amorim snub? 

Barcelona has begun negotiations for a potential deal to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.
Rashford has long seen Barcelona as his preferred destination, especially after he hinted in December that he was ready for a new challenge, following his exclusion from the starting lineup by manager Ruben Amorim.
As per BBC Sports, discussion have been held through intermediaries and there optimism that a deal can be finalized.
The proposed transfer would begin as a loan deal with the possibility for Barcelona to purchase the player later.
Earlier this summer, Barcelona seemed close to signing Spanish winger Nico Williams but he instead chose to stay with Athletic Bilbao by signing a new 10-year-contract.
Since, Rashford, along with four other Manchester United players has been removed form the main squad by the club's new manager because on ongoing uncertainty about their futures, the 27-year-old believes he won't get another chance to play for the club as long as Amorim is in charge.
After this development, it becomes even more certain that Rashford will be released as the club has already made major signings like Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo and now the club needs to release or sell players to be able to afford any furthure signings.
Earlier, Barchelona's sporting director Deco has publicly expressed his admiration for Rashford as well as for Liverpool winger Luis Diaz.
"When we go to the market, there are names that we know and that could improve the team. We like Luis, we like Rashford and we like other players," he told Catalan radio station RAC1.
Now, even if Rashford, who is one of the highest paid player, leaves the club on loan, it would still help in major financial relief as his weekly salary is £325,000, second only to Casemiro.