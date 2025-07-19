Marcus Rashford nearing Barcelona loan transfer after Amorim snub?

Marcus Rashford nearing Barcelona loan transfer after Amorim snub?
Marcus Rashford nearing Barcelona loan transfer after Amorim snub? 

Barcelona has begun negotiations for a potential deal to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

Rashford has long seen Barcelona as his preferred destination, especially after he hinted in December that he was ready for a new challenge, following his exclusion from the starting lineup by manager Ruben Amorim.

As per BBC Sports, discussion have been held through intermediaries and there optimism that a deal can be finalized.

The proposed transfer would begin as a loan deal with the possibility for Barcelona to purchase the player later.

Earlier this summer, Barcelona seemed close to signing Spanish winger Nico Williams but he instead chose to stay with Athletic Bilbao by signing a new 10-year-contract.

Since, Rashford, along with four other Manchester United players has been removed form the main squad by the club's new manager because on ongoing uncertainty about their futures, the 27-year-old believes he won't get another chance to play for the club as long as Amorim is in charge.

After this development, it becomes even more certain that Rashford will be released as the club has already made major signings like Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo and now the club needs to release or sell players to be able to afford any furthure signings.

Earlier, Barchelona's sporting director Deco has publicly expressed his admiration for Rashford as well as for Liverpool winger Luis Diaz.

"When we go to the market, there are names that we know and that could improve the team. We like Luis, we like Rashford and we like other players," he told Catalan radio station RAC1.

Now, even if Rashford, who is one of the highest paid player, leaves the club on loan, it would still help in major financial relief as his weekly salary is £325,000, second only to Casemiro.

Related
Read more : Sports

Paige Bueckers on romance confirmation with Azzi Fudd: 'It is what it is'

Paige Bueckers on romance confirmation with Azzi Fudd: 'It is what it is'
Dallas Wings Guard Paige Bueckers candidly confirmed romance with her former UConn teammate Azzi Fudd

Lionel Messi to miss MLS All-Star Game? Inter Miami coach gives final verdict

Lionel Messi to miss MLS All-Star Game? Inter Miami coach gives final verdict
The Argentinian football player escaped a major injury scare in the game against FC Cincinnati

Arsenal sign Noni Madueke from Chelsea in major transfer deal

Arsenal sign Noni Madueke from Chelsea in major transfer deal
Madueke is the fourth player Arsenal have signed during the current summer transfer window

Bryan Mbeumo set to join Manchester United in record-breaking deal

Bryan Mbeumo set to join Manchester United in record-breaking deal
With this deal, Mbeumo will now become the most expensive player ever sold by Brentford

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals CR7 Life Museum with special message to fans

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals CR7 Life Museum with special message to fans
The CR7 Life Museum, which is 12,000 square feet in size, expected to attract over two million visitors in its first year

Former world No. 2 tennis player Ons Jabeur announces break

Former world No. 2 tennis player Ons Jabeur announces break
Ons Jabeur opens up about 'injuries and challenges' in an emotional announcement

Charles Leclerc recalls special bond with Jules Bianchi a decade after his death

Charles Leclerc recalls special bond with Jules Bianchi a decade after his death
The French racer Jules Bianchi tragically lost his life after a collision with a mobile crane at the age of 25

Mike Williams announces retirement from football

Mike Williams announces retirement from football
Mike Williams spent eight years in the league, getting 330 catches for 5,104 yards and 32 touchdowns