Justin Bieber 'masks' marital tensions with Hailey behind 'Swag' release  

Justin Bieber has seemingly kept his trouble in paradise matters with his wife, Hailey Bieber, behind the release of her newly-released music album, Swag

The Baby crooner, who has been dealing with mental health for the past few months, is accused of hiding his marital tensions despite breaking a four-year musical hiatus with his new song collection.

According to a report by Page Six, an insider recently revealed that Justin has been "faking" positive scenarios with his life partner.

Speaking about their latest family photo shoot for the Grammy singer’s new album, saying,"[He] doesn’t particularly handle [fame] well."

"Imagine being 14 and famous and people either love you for no reason, just because you’re who you are, or they hate you? There’s not a lot of in between," the tipster added.

Meanwhile, another source close to the couple, who tied the knot in 2018, claimed that Justin still has underlying issues with the Rhode Skin founder. 

It is important to note that Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's divorce reports emerged after the release of his seventh studio album, Swag.

The Sorry hitmaker dropped Swag on July 11 through ILH Productions and Def Jam Recordings.  

