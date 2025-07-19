Sarah Ferguson urges ‘broader recognition’ beyond King Charles, Kate in cancer fight

Sarah Ferguson has urged for greater cancer awareness that extends beyond the Royal Family.
On Thursday, the Duchess of York attended the third Knights Of Charity Gala at the Chateau de la Croix des Gardes in Cannes, France.
During the event, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew spoke about the journeys of King Charles and the Princess of Wales at the Château de la Croix des Gardes soirée.
"They’ve pushed through and deserve an enormous star of courage," Sarah said.
However, the mother of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice further stressed that the recognition should be for all the cancer patients and not just those in the public eye.
"The recognition shouldn’t just be for royals, but everyone battling this disease,” Sarah added, expressing empathy for the various struggles associated with cancer battles.
For the event, Sarah wore a body-hugging emerald green caped gown by London-based designer Safiyaa, which featured a flattering square neckline and twisted sleeves with a touch of pink.
She complemented her look with a matching hot pink clutch bag by Furla, drop earrings and a bangle-style silver bracelet.
The gala held by the organisation Knights of Charity is an annual event which aims at raising money for various philanthropic causes around the world.
Sarah Ferguson herself is a cancer survivor as she diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 and skin cancer the following year.