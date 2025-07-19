Sarah Ferguson urges ‘broader recognition’ beyond King Charles, Kate in cancer fight

Sarah Ferguson urges ‘broader recognition’ beyond King Charles, Kate in cancer fight
Sarah Ferguson urges ‘broader recognition’ beyond King Charles, Kate in cancer fight

Sarah Ferguson has urged for greater cancer awareness that extends beyond the Royal Family.

On Thursday, the Duchess of York attended the third Knights Of Charity Gala at the Chateau de la Croix des Gardes in Cannes, France.

During the event, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew spoke about the journeys of King Charles and the Princess of Wales at the Château de la Croix des Gardes soirée.

"They’ve pushed through and deserve an enormous star of courage," Sarah said.

However, the mother of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice further stressed that the recognition should be for all the cancer patients and not just those in the public eye.

"The recognition shouldn’t just be for royals, but everyone battling this disease,” Sarah added, expressing empathy for the various struggles associated with cancer battles.

For the event, Sarah wore a body-hugging emerald green caped gown by London-based designer Safiyaa, which featured a flattering square neckline and twisted sleeves with a touch of pink.

She complemented her look with a matching hot pink clutch bag by Furla, drop earrings and a bangle-style silver bracelet.

The gala held by the organisation Knights of Charity is an annual event which aims at raising money for various philanthropic causes around the world.

Sarah Ferguson herself is a cancer survivor as she diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 and skin cancer the following year.

Related
Read more : Royal

Queen Camilla treats grandkids to bizarre ice cream flavours in new outing

Queen Camilla treats grandkids to bizarre ice cream flavours in new outing
King Charles’s wife Queen Camilla follows her annual tradition of taking grandchildren for a fun treat

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brutally roasted in ‘Family Guy’ show: ‘Oh, again?’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brutally roasted in ‘Family Guy’ show: ‘Oh, again?’
Another animated series, ‘South Park’, also mocked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle two years ago

Prince Harry defied Queen Elizabeth’s dying wish for Meghan’s desire

Prince Harry defied Queen Elizabeth’s dying wish for Meghan’s desire
The Duke of Sussex took a rebellious step for the Duchess that went against Queen Elizabeth's wishes

Princess Beatrice honours her grand-dad Philip’s legacy with new royal role

Princess Beatrice honours her grand-dad Philip’s legacy with new royal role
Prince Andrew’s elder daughter Beatrice follows in her late grandfather, Prince Philip’s footsteps with key role

Princess Diana brother welcomes new family member after snubbing daughters

Princess Diana brother welcomes new family member after snubbing daughters
Diana's brother Charles Earl Spencer shares photo of new member after snubbing twin daughters on 33rd birthday

King Charles gives emotional health update to Queen Camilla amid cancer

King Charles gives emotional health update to Queen Camilla amid cancer
King Charles' heart melting confession on cancer battle unearthed in fresh update

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's plans for UK return REVEALED after peace talks

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's plans for UK return REVEALED after peace talks
Prince Harry’s plan to travel to the UK came after King Charles and Duke's close aide had a meeting in London

Meghan Markle dragged back to court as close family member sues her again

Meghan Markle dragged back to court as close family member sues her again
The Duchess of Sussex faces major legal blow as she is dragged into a fresh courtroom battle