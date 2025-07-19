Prince William, Kate Middleton remain skeptical over George's future 

Prince William and Kate Middleton seemingly don't want to take any risks for their eldest child, Prince George's future!
The little royal member's fate has been questioned after an insider close to Kensington Palace claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales are delaying the decision regarding their son's secondary education.
According to the sources, William and Kate were skeptical about announcing the nursery school for George due to their fears of moving their little one to another alma mater.
The future King and Queen have moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor from Kensington Palace as they wanted to avoid any difficulties in reaching school for their children.
According to the managing editor of The Good Schools Guide at Lambrook School, Melanie Sanderson, the couple, who got married in 2011, have completely changed the dynamics of the institution.
"I know that when the Royal Family joined Lambrook, for example, there were a few grumbles about just everything being tightened up and the loss of a very sweet, quite small, family-focused school," she explained.
For those unaware, the eleven-year-old royal is currently going to Lambrook School in Bracknell, where his other two siblings, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana and Prince Louis, are also studying.
As of now, neither Prince William nor Kate Middleton has announced their decision to change Prince George’s secondary school.