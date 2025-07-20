Princess Anne’s retirement plans revealed ahead of 75th birthday

Princess Anne’s retirement plans revealed ahead of 75th birthday
Princess Anne’s retirement plans revealed ahead of 75th birthday

Princess Anne’s shocking retirement plans have been revealed ahead of her 75th birthday.

The Princes Royal might follow her father Prince Phillip’s footsteps when it comes to retiring from royal duties.

King Charles’ sister will not retire from royal duties for another 15 years, a source close Anne has revealed.

An insider told The Times, "She has said her plan is to push on (with work) until she is 80, then start winding down a bit, and then copy the (late) Duke of Edinburgh and wind down completely at 90."

"The head of state has to go on but the princess is in a position where she can wind down and say, 'I've done my bit', just like the Duke of Edinburgh did,” the source added.

Anne’s father Philip officially retired from public life in 2017, at the age of 96, by taking the salute from the Royal Marines in heavy rain after 64 years as their captain general.

As per the tabloids, Zara Tindall’s mother is planning a gradual reduction in her workload at 80 before finally fully retiring a decade later.

The Princess Royal is set to mark her 75th birthday next month with a commemorative coin issued by the Royal Mint.

Related
Read more : Royal

Sarah Ferguson urges ‘broader recognition’ beyond King Charles, Kate in cancer fight

Sarah Ferguson urges ‘broader recognition’ beyond King Charles, Kate in cancer fight
Sarah Ferguson herself diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 and skin cancer the following year

King Charles names rugby legend Alun Wyn Jones for key military role

King Charles names rugby legend Alun Wyn Jones for key military role
His Majesty has appointed rugby legend Alun Wyn Jones for a significant military role

Prince Harry reveals emotional struggle as Archie, Lilibet's father: ‘It breaks my heart’

Prince Harry reveals emotional struggle as Archie, Lilibet's father: ‘It breaks my heart’
The Duke of Sussex made an unannounced trip to the African country of Angola, last week

Zara Tindall’s husband Mike brushes off £12k drama as he shifts focus to work

Zara Tindall’s husband Mike brushes off £12k drama as he shifts focus to work
Mike Tindall involved in a controversy after impulsively purchasing £12k horse after being drunk

King Charles makes surprise change in Balmoral holidays plan

King Charles makes surprise change in Balmoral holidays plan
King Charles close aide gives fresh update about monarch's annual trip to Royal Deeside in Aberdeenshire

Queen Camilla treats grandkids to bizarre ice cream flavours in new outing

Queen Camilla treats grandkids to bizarre ice cream flavours in new outing
King Charles’s wife Queen Camilla follows her annual tradition of taking grandchildren for a fun treat

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brutally roasted in ‘Family Guy’ show: ‘Oh, again?’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brutally roasted in ‘Family Guy’ show: ‘Oh, again?’
Another animated series, ‘South Park’, also mocked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle two years ago

Prince Harry defied Queen Elizabeth’s dying wish for Meghan’s desire

Prince Harry defied Queen Elizabeth’s dying wish for Meghan’s desire
The Duke of Sussex took a rebellious step for the Duchess that went against Queen Elizabeth's wishes