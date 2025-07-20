Princess Anne’s retirement plans revealed ahead of 75th birthday

Princess Anne’s shocking retirement plans have been revealed ahead of her 75th birthday.
The Princes Royal might follow her father Prince Phillip’s footsteps when it comes to retiring from royal duties.
King Charles’ sister will not retire from royal duties for another 15 years, a source close Anne has revealed.
An insider told The Times, "She has said her plan is to push on (with work) until she is 80, then start winding down a bit, and then copy the (late) Duke of Edinburgh and wind down completely at 90."
"The head of state has to go on but the princess is in a position where she can wind down and say, 'I've done my bit', just like the Duke of Edinburgh did,” the source added.
Anne’s father Philip officially retired from public life in 2017, at the age of 96, by taking the salute from the Royal Marines in heavy rain after 64 years as their captain general.
As per the tabloids, Zara Tindall’s mother is planning a gradual reduction in her workload at 80 before finally fully retiring a decade later.
The Princess Royal is set to mark her 75th birthday next month with a commemorative coin issued by the Royal Mint.