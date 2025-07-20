Dua Lipa's fiancé Callum Turner to star in Amazon's next James Bond movie? 

Dua Lipa's fiancé, Callum Turner, has reportedly been shortlisted for a key role in Amazon's next James Bond film.
According to Mail Online, the Master of the Air star's name has been mentioned alongside popular actors Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi, and Harris Dickinson for the upcoming movie.
The Head of Brand for the online website spilt the beans, saying, "With the rumour mill surrounding the next continuing to turn following the announcement Amazon will be taking the reins with the franchise, we've turned to public opinion to find the best fit for the 007 role."
"The masses have spoken on X and we've collated the data to find that Callum Turner is the people's choice to replace Daniel Craig, with 63% of posts concerning his potential role in the next film being positive, while 0% were negative," she added.
However, it is yet to be confirmed whether Turner will join the cast of Amazon’s next James Bond film, as the actor is currently filming for an upcoming psychological thriller, Rosebush Pruning, alongside Kristen Stewart and Pamela Anderson.
The actor, who secretly got engaged to Dua Lipa in December last year, has not confirmed his role in the new film.
It is important to note that this report comes after the James Bond franchise finalised their three names for the leading character in the next film.
After a flurry of speculation, Saltburn star Jacob Elordi, Tom Holland, and Babygirl actor Harris Dickinson are at the top of Amazon's wish list, as reported by Variety.