Prince William may ‘banish’ Prince Harry from UK after succeeding Charles

Prince William will reportedly “banish” his estranged brother Prince Harry when he succeeds cancer-stricken King Charles.
The British monarch has been battling cancer for more than a year and a few months ago he was hospitalized.
As per the line of succession, when His Majesty will pass away, the Prince of Wales will ascends the British throne.
Tabloids recently reported that the Duke of Sussex fears he will be banished from the UK when William will take over monarchy.
A royal expert Tom Bower told The Mirror, “Harry is seriously worried that when his father dies one day, William will literally banish him and he will have no status in Britain at all...He will be persona non grata.”
"Whether they’ll meet again in Charles’s lifetime depends on how long Charles lives. I couldn’t say never because I’m sure Charles wants to meet his son, but so much depends on how Harry behaves,” the expert added.
The author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsor claimed the Duke is "desperate" to make amends with the King as he "fears that once Charles dies he will get no help from William.”
These insights came after Prince Harry and Charles’ senior aide held a private meeting in London last week.