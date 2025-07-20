Prince William may ‘banish’ Prince Harry from UK after succeeding Charles

Prince William may ‘banish’ Prince Harry from UK after succeeding Charles


Prince William will reportedly “banish” his estranged brother Prince Harry when he succeeds cancer-stricken King Charles.

The British monarch has been battling cancer for more than a year and a few months ago he was hospitalized.

As per the line of succession, when His Majesty will pass away, the Prince of Wales will ascends the British throne.

Tabloids recently reported that the Duke of Sussex fears he will be banished from the UK when William will take over monarchy.

A royal expert Tom Bower told The Mirror, “Harry is seriously worried that when his father dies one day, William will literally banish him and he will have no status in Britain at all...He will be persona non grata.”

"Whether they’ll meet again in Charles’s lifetime depends on how long Charles lives. I couldn’t say never because I’m sure Charles wants to meet his son, but so much depends on how Harry behaves,” the expert added.

The author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsor claimed the Duke is "desperate" to make amends with the King as he "fears that once Charles dies he will get no help from William.”

These insights came after Prince Harry and Charles’ senior aide held a private meeting in London last week.

Related
Read more : Royal

Sarah Ferguson urges ‘broader recognition’ beyond King Charles, Kate in cancer fight

Sarah Ferguson urges ‘broader recognition’ beyond King Charles, Kate in cancer fight
Sarah Ferguson herself diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 and skin cancer the following year

King Charles names rugby legend Alun Wyn Jones for key military role

King Charles names rugby legend Alun Wyn Jones for key military role
His Majesty has appointed rugby legend Alun Wyn Jones for a significant military role

Prince Harry reveals emotional struggle as Archie, Lilibet's father: ‘It breaks my heart’

Prince Harry reveals emotional struggle as Archie, Lilibet's father: ‘It breaks my heart’
The Duke of Sussex made an unannounced trip to the African country of Angola, last week

Zara Tindall’s husband Mike brushes off £12k drama as he shifts focus to work

Zara Tindall’s husband Mike brushes off £12k drama as he shifts focus to work
Mike Tindall involved in a controversy after impulsively purchasing £12k horse after being drunk

King Charles makes surprise change in Balmoral holidays plan

King Charles makes surprise change in Balmoral holidays plan
King Charles close aide gives fresh update about monarch's annual trip to Royal Deeside in Aberdeenshire

Queen Camilla treats grandkids to bizarre ice cream flavours in new outing

Queen Camilla treats grandkids to bizarre ice cream flavours in new outing
King Charles’s wife Queen Camilla follows her annual tradition of taking grandchildren for a fun treat

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brutally roasted in ‘Family Guy’ show: ‘Oh, again?’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brutally roasted in ‘Family Guy’ show: ‘Oh, again?’
Another animated series, ‘South Park’, also mocked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle two years ago

Prince Harry defied Queen Elizabeth’s dying wish for Meghan’s desire

Prince Harry defied Queen Elizabeth’s dying wish for Meghan’s desire
The Duke of Sussex took a rebellious step for the Duchess that went against Queen Elizabeth's wishes