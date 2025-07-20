Billie Eilish announces film project during Manchester concert

Billie Eilish has surprised her fans with a film project announcement.
The BIRDS OF A FEATHER singer made the delightful announcement during her concert in Manchester over the weekend.
Billie revealed that she’ll be working with The Avatar and Titanic director James Cameron on her upcoming project.
The Grammy winner told the crowd, “So you may have noticed that there are more cameras than usual in here. Basically, I can't say much about it but what I can say is that I'm working on something very, very special with somebody named James Cameron and it's going to be in 3D.”
She added, "So, take that as you will and these four shows here in Manchester, you and me are part of a thing that I am making with him. He's in this audience somewhere, just saying. So don't mind that, and also I'll probably be wearing this exact outfit for like four days in a row."
Billie has released several films, including the 2021 documentary Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry and the concert film Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles.
After concluding her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour concerts in Manchester, the pop icon will perform in Japan.