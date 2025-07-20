Messi record-breaking performance leads Inter Miami to win over Red Bulls

Lionel Messi had two goals and two assists, Telasco Segovia also scored twice, and Inter Miami beat the New York Red Bulls 5-1 on Saturday night.

According to AP, it was Messi’s sixth multi-goal game in his last seven matches.

Messi became the fifth player in MLS history to record at least 35 goals and 25 assists over a two-year span, joining Robbie Keane (2013-14), Sebastian Giovinco (2015-16), Carlos Vela (2018-19), and Cucho Hernández (2023-24).

Miami scored two goals in three minutes midway through the first half to take the lead. Messi’s beautiful pass to Jordi Alba tied it at 1-all in the 24th minute. Then Messi’s lofted pass over the defense led to Segovia’s first goal.

Messi scored on a breakaway in the 60th and he chested down Luis Suárez’s pass for a left-footed blast in the 75th for his 18th goal of the season.

Miami (12-4-5) has dominated the past three matchups with the Red Bulls, winning 6-2 on May 3, 2024 and 4-1 on May 3, 2025.

New York (9-9-6) lost for just the second time at home this season, dropping to 8-2-2. The Red Bulls’ 26 points through their first 11 home matches this season had ranked second in franchise history.

