King Charles' 'harsh' demands for Highgrove gardeners unveiled

King Charles III has seemingly ‘undervalued’ his garden staff by issuing harsh expectations to the Highgrove gardeners.
According to a new report by The Sunday Times, His Majesty has recently received several unexpected resignations from his staff, complaining of being underpaid.
Reportedly, 12 gardeners have been appointed in 2022 to take care of Charles’ Highgrove gardens, out of which 11 gardeners have departed this year.
Two heads of gardens and a deputy head gardener have submitted their resignations, who have been serving the 76-year-old monarch for decades.
Royal insiders claimed that the King had once brutally scolded one of his gardeners who complained about getting low pay.
At the time, Charles strictly instructed his officials not to "Put that man in front of me again," after listening to his alleged requests.
In 2023, another staffer launched a grievance in late 2023, stating, "Overwhelmed, under-resourced and constantly struggling to fulfil the King's requests."
"There is little management of HMTK [His Majesty the King's] expectations, and I know I would not be allowed to say we are understaffed," the gardener added.
Despite these ongoing speculations about his alleged feud with Highgrove gardeners, neither King Charles III nor Buckingham Palace officials have issued any statement to address the matter.