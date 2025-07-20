Prince Harry breaks silence on banishment claims under William’s kingship

Prince Harry has reacted to the claims alleging that Prince William may “banish” him during his future reign.
In a recent interview, royal author Tom Bower made bombshell claims suggesting that the Duke of Sussex is “seriously worried” the Prince of Wales will exile him from the United Kingdom upon ascending the British throne.
Speaking to the Mirror, Bower stated, “Harry is seriously worried that when his father dies one day, William will literally banish him and he will have no status in Britain at all. He will be persona non grata.”
Breaking silence on the claims, Prince Harry’s spokesperson slammed the statement made by the royal author.
"It’s funny how the people who know the least about him always have the most to say,” they told GB News.
Notably, five years after stepping down from his duties as a senior working royal and relocating to the United States, the Spare author, in an explosive interview with the BBC in May 2025, expressed his desire to reconcile with the Royal Family.
However, William’s pal told the Times that the Prince of Wales is now in a “state of complete detachment” from his younger brother.
The father of three’s friend stated, "What has struck me the most recently is that he just doesn't mention it at all. It used to be that the family stuff was taking up a lot of space in his head, it was a very close relationship and he was very upset.”
"But he's not letting it get to him at all any more. It is a change. It's sad, but it's a much healthier space for him to be at,” they added.
For those unaware, Prince William and Prince Harry last met at the funeral of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 2022.