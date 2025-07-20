Prince Harry praises ally for 'skillful dodging' of press questions in private letter



Prince Harry’s personal letter to one of his New York-based ally are making rounds on the social media.

In the letter, shared by the East Side Ink parlour’s owner, the Duke of Sussex thanked a tattoo artist Joshua Lord for his "handling of the press.”

"Dear Josh, thank you so much for your generosity in offering us your space at East Side Ink for filming. It was incredibly kind, and I really enjoyed meeting you and learning more about the history of your shop,” the father-of-two wrote in the letter, dated October 17 last year.

Prince Harry continued, "I also appreciated your artful handling of press questions regarding my visit, it means a lot and I was rather impressed by your skillful dodging! Well done. They’ll be in for a shock when they see the final cut."

"Grateful for your partnership and support in service of the Invictus community. If you’d like to come to Vancouver in February, we’d love to have you! All the best, Harry,” he concluded.

Last year, the duke was spotted visiting the world-famous shop, leading speculation about whether he had received his first tattoo.

However, it was later reported that the reason behind Prince Harry’s visit was to film a sketch as a tease for the then-upcoming 2025 Invictus Games.

