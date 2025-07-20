National Ice Cream Day 2025: Best deals to celebrate this occasion

National Ice Cream Day 2025 is finally here, and ice cream lovers across the US can avail some delicious deals from top shops to mark the occasion.
This year, National Ice Cream Day falls on Sunday, July 29, 2025. The best ice cream shops are offering a variety of free ice creams with sweet discounts to ice cream lovers to beat the heat.
National Ice Cream Day 2025 deals:
Here are a few best ice cream offers that you shouldn’t miss:
16 Handles:
Install 16 Handles app or visit the participating shop to claim a free ice cream worth up to $5 this Sunday.
Chuck E. Cheese:
Get a free small cup of Dippin’ Dots flavor Chuck E.’s Cookie Crunch now along with an online coupon available at the official site.
Moreover, customers can also enter sweepstakes to get a chance to win free Dippin’ Dots at Chuck E. Cheese for an entire year.
Clementine's Ice Cream:
To mark the occasion, Clementine's Ice Cream is offering two special flavours, including The Blonde Bombshell, The One-Speed Dean.
The Blonde Bombshell
Indulge your sweet tooth in a flavour inspired by Marilyn Monroe with Madagascar vanilla, hot fudge, garnished with Amarena cherries and candied peanuts.
The One-Speed Dean
It is inspired by James Dean and includes banana pudding ice cream topped with candied cornflake crunch.
Unilever Ice Cream brands:
DoorDash DashPass members can grab two products and save $5.